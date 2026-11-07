Melbourne Demons beat Geelong Cats 8.8 (56) to 8.4 (52) in AFLW qualifying final

Melbourne kicked the last five goals to defeat Geelong by four points in their AFLW qualifying final. Paxy Paxman's goal put Melbourne ahead and Chloe Scheer missed a late shot for Geelong.

Melbourne has stormed home with the last five goals of the game to beat Geelong by four points in their AFLW qualifying final. After Demons star Paxy Paxman put them in front with a snapped goal, Chloe Scheer marked and had a shot at goal for Geelong with 20 seconds left.

But the Geelong forward missed and the Demons won 8.8 (56) to 8.4 (52) on Saturday at Princes Park. Melbourne kicked the only three goals of the last quarter after looking well out of the game in the third term. Geelong onballer Georgia Prespakis was easily best afield in the first half, but Melbourne midfielder Liv Purcell helped spark the comeback and they had 34 possessions apiece.

Also read Melbourne Storm Back From 28 Points Down to Beat Geelong in AFLW Qualifying Final

It was the first time Geelong Mick Stinear has gone up against his old club since the 2022 premiership coach left Melbourne at the end of last season. Stinear had led Melbourne to a premiership in 2022 before departing for Geelong, adding emotional weight to the contest for many observers. Melbourne now has the week off, while Geelong semi-final opponent will be the winner of Sunday Sydney-Western Bulldogs elimination final.

Melbourne Demons Fight Back Against Geelong

If the Western Bulldogs win, they will face Geelong in the next round, while a Sydney victory would see the Swans advance instead. The threat of lightning delayed the start of the game on Saturday by 10 minutes, but Melbourne changeable spring weather meant much of the game was played in sunshine. The Cats kicked clear in the second term, with four goals to one and led by 22 points at the main break.

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They twice led by 28 in the third quarter, before the Demons hit back. With Purcell and 100-gamer Tyla Hanks leading the way, the Demons kicked four goals to three and cut the margin to 12 points at the last change. Alyssa Bannan accurate snap in the first 30 seconds of the final quarter brought the Demons to within a goal. Prespakis kicked a behind, then Bannan kicked her second.

Paxman put Melbourne in front for the first time since the first quarter with her goal at 17 minutes. Two-time defending premiers North Melbourne are playing Carlton in the second game of Saturday qualifying final double-header at Princes Park. The result also impacts the broader finals picture, with North Melbourne set to play Carlton in the second game of Saturday qualifying final double-header at Ikon Park.

Several key incidents influenced the flow of the game, including video scrutiny for Geelong Kate Surman regarding front-on contact with Alyssa Bannan in the third term. Bannan proved crucial for Melbourne, kicking the first two goals of the final quarter to bring the Demons within a goal before Paxman winner. Geelong star Nina Morrison had to leave the field in the last quarter after a massive tackle by Tayla Harris but was able to return to play.

Mick Stinear Faces Former Club

Becky Webster, Geelong co-captain, kicked the only goal of the first quarter and acknowledged the difficulty of the result, praising Scheer usual reliability despite the miss. Geelong entered the third quarter leading by 28 points, appearing certain to secure a comfortable win after establishing dominance early in the contest. The Cats kicked the first five goals of the match and maintained their momentum into the third quarter, adding three of the next four goals to extend their advantage.

Melbourne struggled to find the back of the net until the closing stages of the first half, leaving them trailing significantly at the final break of the first half. The Demons refused to accept the deficit, gradually chipping away at Geelong advantage as the game progressed deeper into the fourth quarter. The final minute of the game presented a decisive moment that ultimately determined the outcome of the thriller between the two clubs.

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Geelong star Chloe Scheer had an opportunity to win the match with a set shot from 20 meters directly in front of goal. Despite being a normally reliable goalkicker, Scheer sliced her effort wide with under 15 seconds remaining on the clock. This miss prevented Geelong from securing a win and allowed Melbourne to capitalize on their momentum in the dying seconds of regulation time.

Melbourne veteran Paxy Paxman emerged as the hero of the match after snapping a point-blank goal with under three minutes remaining. This critical score put Melbourne in front for the first time since the first quarter, shifting the psychological weight of the game decisively in their favor. Paxman goal capped off a remarkable comeback that saw Melbourne kick the final five goals of the match, including all three scores in the final term.

Final Quarter Decides Qualifying Final

Her performance underscored the resilience of the Demons team as they overcame a significant points deficit against a strong Geelong side. The match featured a unique coaching storyline as Geelong coach Mick Stinear faced his former club for the first time since leaving Melbourne at the end of the previous season. Stinear had led Melbourne to a premiership in 2022 before departing for Geelong, adding emotional weight to the contest for many observers.

Geelong onballer Georgia Prespakis was easily best afield in the first half, but Melbourne midfielder Liv Purcell helped spark the comeback with key performances. Both teams finished with 34 possessions apiece, highlighting the evenly matched nature of the contest despite the scoreline. Geelong elimination means they must await the result of the Sydney versus Western Bulldogs elimination final on Sunday at Henson Park to determine their semi-final opponent.

Finals Picture and Player Impact

Melbourne now has a week off before continuing their finals campaign, allowing the team time to recover and prepare for their next match. The result also impacts the broader finals picture, with two-time defending premiers North Melbourne set to play Carlton in the second game of Saturday qualifying final double-header at Ikon Park. Key incidents and player performances defined the game, including video scrutiny for Geelong Kate Surman regarding front-on contact with Alyssa Bannan in the third term.

Bannan proved crucial for Melbourne, kicking the first two goals of the final quarter to bring the Demons within a goal before Paxman winner. Geelong star Nina Morrison had to leave the field in the last quarter after a massive tackle by Tayla Harris but was able to return to play. Becky Webster, Geelong co-captain, kicked the only goal of the first quarter and acknowledged the difficulty of the result, praising Scheer usual reliability despite the miss.