North Melbourne take on Melbourne in the AFLW grand final tonight at a sold-out Ikon Park, with the Kangaroos chasing a fourth straight flag and the Demons riding a five-match winning run.

The AFLW grand final between North Melbourne and Melbourne will be played tonight at 7.45pm at a sold-out Ikon Park. The Kangaroos, who have lost just one match in three seasons, are red-hot favourites to overcome the Demons.

North coach Darren Crocker said his team avoids any talk of a three-peat. I wouldn't say it's been a banned phrase. I just don't use it, to tell you the truth, and it seems to permeate through the group, Crocker said. There has been no sign of complacency from North, who are competing in a fourth consecutive grand final.

Also read Emma Kearney chases fourth AFLW premiership in 102nd match for North Melbourne

We've got great leaders and great players that just want to keep getting better. That's really driven by Crock and the coaches and staff, a North player said. Crock's motto is every time we walk into the club it's, How can we get better? We don't settle for what we have.

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Melbourne Aim For First Premiership Under Wilson

Melbourne have reached the grand final in Tom Wilson's first season as coach, with 13 players aiming to add to the 2022 premiership secured under Mick Stinear. Flag-winning ruck Lauren Pearce returns after missing the preliminary final win over Carlton through illness. Her replacement for that game, defender Laela Ebert, is the heartbreak story.

Ebert played all but one game in her debut 2025 season and will end this year having missed three - Round 1, the qualifying final and the grand final. The 20-year-old's contract extension for 2027 was announced after she missed selection for their first final. The Demons have lost their past four meetings with the Kangaroos, including a 31-point defeat in round seven, but have hit their straps on a five-match winning run into the grand final.

There is no shortage of confidence within Wilson's side as they seek to bring down the North juggernaut. You build that belief among the group all throughout the home-and-away season and the finals campaign, Demons captain Kate Hore said. We know it's going to be a massive challenge ahead. North are an amazing team led really well by Crocker and Garner ... but we really believe in our game style and what we do.

There's a lot of things that we'll have to get right, but the main thing will be playing our way for a full four quarters, Hore said. The last couple of times we've come up against North we've had really good patches and started the games well, but then they've got the momentum and we haven't quite been able to wrestle it back.

Garner Earns Ninth All-Australian Selection

It has been a familiar grand final build-up for Garner, who won a ninth All-Australian nod this week and was named captain for a third consecutive season. The 32-year-old again missed out on an elusive AFLW best-and-fairest award, finishing third in voting behind winner Georgie Prespakis (Geelong) and runner-up Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast). What I'm most proud about is receiving a ninth All-Australian and being named captain.

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It's a great achievement for myself and something I'm really proud of, Garner said. I finished third in the vote count, which is the highest I've ever finished, so really proud there, and Georgie had an exceptional year. The Kangaroos and Demons are bracing for forecast wild weather, with the league on high alert for lightning that could delay the grand final.

AFLW Announces 2027 Season Schedule

Past players Sarah Wright (Kangaroos) and Shae Sloane (Demons) have been named as premiership cup presenters for their respective sides. The AFL also announced that the 2027 AFLW season will start in July and crossover with round 20 of the men's season. Round one will commence on the weekend of July 30 and August 1 - a week earlier than 2026 - and will be split over two weekends.

The season will remain a 12-round home and away season, but it will feature more double-headers and more crossover with the men's competition. The AFLW grand final will be played a week earlier than this year, either on the 19th, 20th or 21st of November. The AFLW enjoyed record attendances in 2026, largely due to the success of the men's and women's double-headers.

At the start of this year's finals campaign, AFLW boss Laura Kane said the league was looking for an equivalent of the AFL's successful Gather Round in Adelaide. She added that positive discussions are continuing with Ireland officials about the prospect of another representative clash with Australia.