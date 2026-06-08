Melbourne Demons Edge Out Collingwood Magpies in Thrilling Match

The Melbourne Demons have secured a thrilling victory over the Collingwood Magpies, with the Demons' young midfielder Harvey Langford delivering a signature moment with a remarkable goal. The Demons led by two points in the final term, having recaptured the lead via Paddy Cross's improbable hook shot from the boundary.

Melbourne Demons edge out Collingwood Magpies in a thrilling match, with the Demons' young midfielder Harvey Langford delivering a signature moment with a remarkable goal.

The Demons led by two points in the final term, having recaptured the lead via Paddy Cross's improbable hook shot from the boundary. Collingwood's young champion Nick Daicos had taken the football, ready to take the Pies forward for a final attempt to wrest back the lead.

However, Langford's tackle on Daicos proved to be the most critical moment in the game, securing the outcome for the Demons. Kysaiah Pickett, the player who won the Neale Daniher trophy, booted three goals, including the first two of the game, and his creativity stood out as decisive. Bayley Fritsch was another mercurial presence, booting all three of his majors in the second half, twice regaining the lead for the Demons.

The Magpies have plenty to rue, including a regulation 40m set shot from Dan McStay that would have put them 16 points ahead with several minutes left, and Jordan De Goey's inability to nail a shot that would have recaptured the lead deep in time-on. Both sides lost key players in the first half, with Brayden Maynard's shoulder being wrenched twice, and Pickett's trip on Billy Frampton will get a look from the match review officer.

Melbourne coach Steven King expressed concern over Mihocek's head injury, which left him lying on the turf for several minutes, stopping the game. The Demons were blessed to have Gawn's leadership in the ruck, Jack Steele's industry, and the tandem of Jake Lever and Dan Turner holding up the key defensive posts. While the game was sealed by a Pickett conversion, the decisive moment was a symbolic tackle, truly the Demons ran Collingwood down





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Melbourne Demons Collingwood Magpies Harvey Langford Kysaiah Pickett Bayley Fritsch

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