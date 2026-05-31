Melbourne Demons vs GWS Giants: Live Updates from Alice Springs

The Melbourne Demons and the Giants are set to clash in a highly anticipated game in Alice Springs, with both teams looking to make a statement in the 2026 AFL season.

The Melbourne Demons and the Giants have kicked off their highly anticipated game in Alice Springs with the Giants showing brilliant energy and the Demons being sluggish.

The Giants' Toby Greene nailed a set shot after catching Harry Petty holding the ball inside 50, following up Max Gruzewski's opener. Melbourne fans have come out in full force to support their team, and the atmosphere at Traeger Park is electric. The pre-match festivities included a moment of silence to commemorate ex-Melbourne coach Neale Daniher, who passed away earlier this week. The game is about to kick off, and the conditions look perfect for a thrilling match.

Melbourne made three changes to their lineup, bringing in Brody Mihocek, Latrelle Pickett, and Andy Moniz-Wakefield to replace Jake Lever, Changkuoth Jiath, and Max Heath. GWS also made three changes, with Sam Taylor returning to the lineup alongside Lachie Whitfield and Leek Aleer, while Jack Buckley, Jake Riccardi, and Harrison Oliver were left out. The stage is set for an exciting game, and fans are eagerly awaiting the first bounce





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Melbourne Demons GWS Giants AFL Alice Springs

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