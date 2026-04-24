Melbourne Fear ACL Injury for Winger Jai Culley

Melbourne Football Club is concerned about a potential serious knee injury to Jai Culley, sustained during their match against Richmond. The club is fearing an ACL rupture, adding to their growing injury list.

Melbourne Football Club is bracing for potentially devastating news regarding winger Jai Culley , who suffered a significant left knee injury during their match against Richmond on Anzac Day Eve.

The incident occurred in the second quarter as Culley attempted a change of direction, immediately signaling distress and requiring assistance from medical staff to leave the field. Initial assessments are not conclusive, but the club is deeply concerned about a possible anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture – a particularly cruel blow for the 23-year-old, who previously endured a similar injury to his right knee while playing for West Coast.

Head coach Steven King expressed the team’s anxieties in a post-match press conference, stating they are “fearing the worst” and awaiting scan results to confirm the extent of the damage. King highlighted Culley’s dedication during the pre-season and his growing importance to the team’s dynamic, particularly his effectiveness on the wing due to his size and athleticism.

The emotional impact of the injury was evident as Culley was warmly embraced by his teammates both on the field at halftime and in the changerooms after the game, where he was seen with an ice pack and compression bandage applied to his knee. The club is rallying around Culley, recognizing not only his on-field contributions but also his positive influence on the team’s culture.

Kade Chandler, a half-forward for Melbourne, spoke of the team’s affection for Culley, emphasizing his value both as a player and as a personality within the club. He acknowledged the potentially long road to recovery ahead, but expressed hope for a more positive diagnosis. This injury adds to a growing list of sidelined players for Melbourne, including Jake Melksham (ankle), Jack Viney (Achilles), Christian Salem (foot), Trent Rivers (knee), and Harrison Petty.

The timing of Culley’s injury is particularly unfortunate, as he had established himself as a regular in the team since making his debut in Round 21 of the previous season and had shown significant improvement this year within Melbourne’s fast-paced game style. Fox Footy reporter Jon Ralph noted the similarity between this incident and Culley’s previous ACL injury, observing that the knee buckling in a comparable manner is a worrying sign.

However, Ralph also pointed to the fact that medical staff applied ice to the knee as a potential, albeit small, glimmer of hope, suggesting the injury might not be definitively confirmed as an ACL rupture at this stage. Melbourne will face Sydney next Sunday at the SCG, aiming to maintain their strong 5-2 start to the 2026 season, but the focus remains on supporting Culley and awaiting the results of his scans.

The club and its fans are hoping for the best possible outcome for a player who has quickly become a beloved figure within the Melbourne Football Club





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Jai Culley Suffers Potential Second Career-Threatening Knee InjuryMelbourne midfielder Jai Culley sustained a significant left knee injury during a match against Richmond, potentially his second ACL tear. The incident occurred late in the second quarter, leaving the player visibly distressed and raising concerns about his future in the sport.

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