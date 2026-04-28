Melbourne Firebombings: Police Probe Organised Crime Links in Arson Attacks

Melbourne police launch a specialist operation to investigate a series of arson attacks targeting hospitality venues, with suspected ties to organised crime. The attacks, which have included firearms and kidnappings, have raised alarm, particularly due to their occurrence in the CBD. Authorities are offering rewards for information as they seek to dismantle the criminal networks behind these violent acts.

Police in Melbourne are intensifying their investigation into a series of recent firebombings, raising concerns about potential links to organised crime syndicates. A newly established specialist police operation aims to dismantle the criminal networks believed to be orchestrating these attacks, which have primarily targeted hospitality venues across the city.

Detective Superintendent Jason Kelly emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the attacks have included arson, firearms discharges, and even kidnappings. The majority of these incidents have occurred in key entertainment precincts such as the CBD, South Melbourne, and Prahran, with restaurants and bars being the most frequent targets.

Additionally, a factory involved in alcohol distillation in Keysborough was set ablaze on April 23, further escalating tensions. Twelve individuals have already been arrested in connection with some of the attacks, with police revealing that offenders have been paid varying sums, ranging from as little as $500 to as much as $20,000, to carry out these crimes. Among the possible motives under investigation are drug trafficking and the illegal alcohol trade.

Police are also scrutinizing suspicious behavior at service stations, where individuals have been observed filling jerry cans, a tactic reminiscent of previous conflicts, such as the illicit tobacco wars. Superintendent Kelly highlighted the alarming nature of these attacks, particularly their occurrence in the CBD, which marks a dangerous escalation. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incidents to come forward, emphasizing the need for community cooperation to curb this wave of violence





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Melbourne Arson Organised Crime Police Investigation Hospitality Venues

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