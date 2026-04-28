Melbourne Football Club CEO Gary Guerra Sacked in Shock Decision

Gary Guerra has been abruptly removed as CEO of the Melbourne Football Club following a unanimous board decision, marking the fifth leadership departure in 18 months. The reasons cited include a loss of confidence and repeated breaches of board instructions. Brian Cook will serve as interim CEO while a permanent replacement is sought.

The Australian Football League ( AFL ) world is reeling from the sudden and unexpected departure of Melbourne Football Club CEO Gary Guerra . The announcement, made swiftly and decisively by the club's board, marks the fifth significant leadership change at Melbourne in the last 18 months, following the exits of Gary Pert, Simon Goodwin, Brad Green, and Kate Roffey.

The decision has sent shockwaves through the football community, particularly given the team's strong on-field performance, currently holding a 5-2 record against expectations. Initial reports suggest a breakdown in trust between Guerra and the board, with allegations that he repeatedly acted against their instructions, venturing into areas where he lacked authorization and had been specifically directed to avoid.

This perceived insubordination, coupled with concerns about the quality and comprehensiveness of his work, ultimately led to a unanimous board vote to terminate his employment. The circumstances surrounding Guerra’s dismissal remain shrouded in some mystery, with players and staff reportedly left ‘in the dark’ regarding the specific reasons. A meeting with players saw club president Steven Smith unable to offer a clear explanation for the decision, further fueling speculation and uncertainty.

Sources indicate that Guerra himself was completely blindsided by the board’s loss of confidence, with deteriorating relationships playing a key role in the unanimous decision. While the exact details remain confidential, commentators suggest a potential clash of personalities may have contributed to the breakdown.

Brian Cook will assume the role of interim CEO for a period of three to four months while the club searches for a permanent replacement, with reports indicating a candidate is already identified and expected to be appointed swiftly, pending the completion of necessary arrangements to exit their current position. The speed of the process underscores the board’s determination to move forward decisively.

Financial implications of the dismissal are also emerging, with estimates suggesting a payout of up to $500,000 for Guerra. The Melbourne Football Club’s recent history has been marked by periods of instability and change at the leadership level. The departure of Guerra adds another layer of complexity to this narrative. Despite the off-field turmoil, the team’s on-field performance remains a bright spot, currently exceeding expectations.

However, the club faces a challenging upcoming fixture against a strong Sydney side, and the leadership vacuum could potentially impact team morale and focus. The board’s decision to act swiftly, while perhaps unsettling in the short term, reflects a commitment to establishing a stable and unified leadership structure. The appointment of a new CEO will be crucial in providing direction and ensuring the club can build on its recent successes.

The situation highlights the intense pressures and scrutiny faced by those in leadership positions within the AFL, where both on-field results and off-field governance are paramount. The club’s ability to navigate this period of transition will be closely watched by fans and rivals alike. The focus now shifts to identifying a CEO who can restore confidence, rebuild relationships, and guide Melbourne towards sustained success





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