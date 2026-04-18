Melbourne Hospitality Venues Targeted in Series of Suspicious Fires and Incidents

Police are seeking public assistance regarding a spate of suspicious fires and related incidents that have occurred at licensed hospitality venues throughout Melbourne in the past week. Authorities warn of the extreme dangers involved and urge witnesses to report any suspicious activity.

A wave of concerning incidents targeting licensed hospitality venues across Melbourne has prompted an urgent appeal for public information from Victoria Police. Over the past week, a series of suspicious fires and related criminal activities have disrupted businesses and raised significant safety concerns within the city's vibrant entertainment precincts. Authorities are particularly keen to identify those responsible for these acts and understand the motivations behind them, emphasizing the severe risks involved for both the perpetrators and the community.

Detective Inspector Chris Murray of the Arson and Explosives Squad has issued strong warnings about the life-threatening consequences of deliberately starting fires. He highlighted the tragic reality that individuals involved in such acts, often for minimal financial gain, have suffered fatal or life-altering injuries. This underscores the inherently dangerous nature of arson and the devastating impact it can have, not only on property but on human lives.

As the weekend approaches, with an expected increase in patrons visiting entertainment areas, police are urging vigilance and immediate reporting of any unusual or suspicious behaviour. This includes anything from slow-moving vehicles and individuals acting suspiciously to anything that simply seems out of place or raises a red flag. The message is clear: if you see something, say something, by calling triple zero.

The timeline of these alarming events began with an attempted arson at a licensed premises on Lonsdale Street in the early hours of Tuesday, April 14th. The following day, around 3:00 AM, a fire broke out at a venue on York Street in South Melbourne. The pattern of destruction continued into Thursday, April 16th, with a fire at a Commercial Road establishment in South Yarra occurring just after 4:00 AM. Concurrently, an attempted arson was reported at a Cecil Street venue in South Melbourne around the same time. The aggression escalated further on Friday morning, with a drive-by shooting at a Lonsdale Street venue shortly after 4:00 AM, and another arson incident reported at a Southbank Boulevard location within the same timeframe.

In response to these serious events, two boys, aged 16 and 17, were apprehended in Balwyn at approximately 5:00 AM and are currently assisting investigators with their inquiries. The police are continuing their comprehensive investigation and are appealing to anyone with any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, to come forward. This can be done by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by submitting a confidential report online through their website.

The collaborative effort of the public is considered crucial in bringing those responsible to justice and preventing further incidents that threaten the safety and prosperity of Melbourne's hospitality sector and its patrons





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Melbourne Fires Hospitality Venues Arson Suspicious Incidents Police Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The widow of ‘Britain’s Bill Gates’ targeted in hunt for $1.7 billionMike Lynch died alongside his daughter and five others when his superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily in 2024. Now a tech giant has zeroed in on his widow.

Read more »

‘I gave everything’: Feuding Sydney pub barons face underpayment claimsDozens of employees were allegedly underpaid at hospitality venues co-owned by Arthur Laundy and Fraser Short, according to a leaked audit.

Read more »

Melbourne Hospitality Venues Targeted in String of Firebombings; Police Urge Public VigilanceMelbourne residents and visitors are advised to exercise extreme caution this weekend as police investigate a series of coordinated firebombing attacks targeting popular hospitality venues across the city. Authorities are appealing for public assistance and have issued an extraordinary warning urging anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact emergency services immediately. The spate of attacks, which began earlier this week, has raised serious concerns about public safety and the potential motives behind these deliberate acts of vandalism and destruction. Police are exploring all avenues, including potential links between the incidents, and are particularly focused on identifying the individuals responsible and their reasons for targeting these establishments. The public's cooperation is considered vital in apprehending those involved and preventing further incidents from occurring.

Read more »

String of Melbourne hospitality venues targeted by arson attacks in a weekDetectives are hunting for any connection between the blazes.

Read more »

Criminals suspected of recruiting teens in spate of arson attacks in MelbournePolice suspect a series of arson attacks on Melbourne hospitality venues in the past week have been arranged by criminals paying young people to commit the crime.

Read more »

Another Melbourne bar targeted in attempted arson attackBar Bambi is the seventh target after a string of firebombings across Melbourne this week.

Read more »