Melbourne International Film Festival Data Breach Affects Over 26,000 Customers

A data breach at Melbourne International Film Festival's ticketing platform Ferve exposed personal information of over 26,700 customers. Suspicious messages, including sad face emojis and references to Miley Cyrus, were sent to victims. The festival urges caution and notifies authorities.

Melbourne International Film Festival customers have been caught up in a significant data breach affecting more than 26,000 individuals. The breach occurred through the festival's third-party ticketing platform Ferve , an Australian-owned system used by numerous cultural events.

Unauthorized access to customer data was detected on Friday, May 29, leading to immediate action by MIFF and Ferve to suspend affected accounts and implement additional security measures. Customers began receiving strange messages on Saturday, including texts with sad face emojis and emails referencing Miley Cyrus, which highlighted the severity of the compromise. One email titled 'Critical Security Incident' simply stated: 'i feel like miley cyrus sometimes.

' These messages were sent through the Ferve system, indicating that the attacker had gained access to the platform's communication features. MIFF officials have advised affected customers to remain vigilant against unexpected or suspicious emails and text messages that appear to come from the festival. They stressed the importance of not clicking links or providing personal information unless the source is verified. The investigation into how the breach occurred is ongoing, and the Australian Cyber Security Centre has been notified.

According to MIFF, the compromised information includes names, email addresses, phone numbers, and residential addresses. However, Ferve does not store complete credit card information, and no account passwords were breached, which limits the potential for financial fraud. The festival emphasized that they took immediate steps to contain the issue and are working closely with Ferve to prevent future incidents. The data breach has raised concerns about the security practices of third-party service providers used by major events.

MIFF is an annual event scheduled for August 6 to 23, attracting thousands of attendees. Ferve, the ticketing platform at the center of the breach, services many other festivals and venues in Australia and abroad, including the Sydney Fringe Festival, Sydney Film Festival, and Melbourne Writers Festival. This incident underscores the widespread risk when third-party vendors handle sensitive customer data.

Customers affected by the breach are urged to monitor their accounts for unusual activity and to be cautious of phishing attempts. MIFF has not yet released a full list of affected customers but continues to notify those impacted directly. The festival is also reviewing its data security protocols to rebuild trust with its audience





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