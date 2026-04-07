A six-week-old kitten, named Dorothy, is recovering at Lort Smith Animal Hospital in Melbourne after being thrown from a moving vehicle. She is being treated for a fractured pelvis and is receiving extensive care. The incident has deeply saddened the veterinary staff, who are providing Dorothy with all necessary support to recover from this traumatic event.

A tiny kitten named Dorothy is bravely recovering after enduring a horrific ordeal: being callously thrown from a moving vehicle in Melbourne . The incident, which occurred recently, resulted in one kitten disappearing, while a compassionate passerby swiftly rescued Dorothy and rushed her to the Lort Smith Animal Hospital 's emergency department.

Dorothy, estimated to be only six weeks old, is currently receiving treatment for a suspected fractured pelvis, a devastating injury sustained during the cruel act. The dedicated veterinary team at Lort Smith is providing Dorothy with intensive care and support, and she is currently residing in foster care between hospital visits, where she is showered with love and attention to aid her recovery. The staff is devastated, emphasizing the cruelty and inhumanity of the perpetrator. They are actively focused on helping Dorothy overcome her injuries and regain her strength.\Dr. Jessica Wilde, the chief veterinarian at Lort Smith, expressed profound shock and dismay at the incident, stating that it is incomprehensible how anyone could inflict such harm on vulnerable animals. Dr. Wilde highlighted the readily available resources for animal care, underscoring that there is absolutely no justification for such an act of cruelty. She stated that there are numerous veterinarians and animal shelters throughout the state who would gladly welcome animals like Dorothy, emphasizing that discarding them from a moving vehicle is completely unacceptable and a display of extreme cruelty. The staff's focus remains on Dorothy's well-being and recovery, and they are doing everything possible to provide her with the best possible care. The animal hospital is providing constant updates on Dorothy's condition to the public.\Lort Smith nurse Jordan, who is deeply involved in Dorothy's care, described her as a beautiful and resilient little girl. Jordan emphasized that despite the traumatic beginning to her life, Dorothy is showing remarkable strength and progress each day. Jordan and the entire team are committed to remaining by Dorothy's side, providing her with all the love, care, and support she needs to heal and overcome this incredibly difficult experience. The hospital staff are providing around-the-clock medical care, emotional support, and social interaction for the kitten, recognizing the importance of all elements of recovery for such a young and vulnerable animal. The hospital is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation, and the public is invited to donate to support Dorothy's ongoing care





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Kitten Animal Cruelty Lort Smith Animal Hospital Melbourne Fractured Pelvis Animal Rescue Veterinary Care

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