Melbourne man found guilty of intentionally possessing a slave, assaulting victim in house

Chee Kit Chong was accused of assaulting and withholding food from the Indonesian woman, exploiting her financially and not providing necessary medical care. The woman died in April 2024, but there was no link between her death and the alleged wrongdoing, the court heard.

The court hearing about a Melbourne man accused of having a Indonesian woman work as a slave has been moved to a County Court at Victoria in Melbourne.

A County Court jury found 'Chee Kit Chong' guilty of intentionally possessing a slave and assault at the end of a six-week trial. Chong's wife, 'Angie Yeh Liaw', was also charged with aiding an offence but was acquitted by Judge Michael Cahill before the end of the trial. The woman, 'Mum', continued to work for Chong after overstaying her Australian visa, but was not paid for her services. She later moved in with Chong and his wife in February 2022





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