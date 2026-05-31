Melbourne Manhunt Under Way After Driver Allegedly Rams Home and Stabs Woman

A manhunt is underway in Melbourne after a driver allegedly rammed his car into a home and stabbed a woman, just hours after attacking another man. The suspect is known to both victims and the investigation is ongoing.

A manhunt is underway in Melbourne after a driver allegedly rammed his car into a home and stabbed a woman, just hours after attacking another man.

The first attack occurred at a property on Bradman Tce in Epping at around 7.30am on Sunday, where a man was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A silver Honda CRV wagon was then intentionally driven into an Exner St home in Dandenong North on Sunday morning. The driver, described as being of African appearance and last seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants, got out of the wreckage and allegedly stabbed a female occupant.

The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries. Victoria Police believe both stabbings were targeted attacks and are urging anyone who spots the suspect to call triple-0 immediately. The suspect is known to both victims and the investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked a multi-suburb manhunt, with police searching for the suspect in the Epping and Dandenong North areas.

The community is being urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the suspect to the authorities. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and the need for increased police presence in the area. The investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify the suspect and bring them to justice. The community is being supported by local authorities and the incident is being closely monitored by police and residents.

The suspect's motive for the attacks is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interviews with witnesses to piece together the events leading up to the attacks. The community is being urged to remain calm and to report any information that may assist the investigation. The incident has highlighted the need for community vigilance and the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to identify the suspect and bring them to justice. The community is being supported by local authorities and the incident is being closely monitored by police and residents





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Melbourne Manhunt Driver Rams Home Stabs Woman Targeted Attacks Victoria Police

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