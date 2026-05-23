Melbourne Mavericks' Jamie-Lee Price Dismisses Lack of Fake Tan Brands in Women's Sports, Cites Success in Other Women's Sports

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After a physically exhausting Super Netball game, Jamie-Lee Price sat in her car after arriving back at her home in Melbourne. She'd spent the almost 2-hour drive back from Bendigo after the loss to the Melbourne Vixens ruminating about all the missed opportunities in women's sports for growth.

She mentioned how fake tanning brands have not collabed or sponsored a netball team, despite Super Netball and the national team having the potential to pull people in like Formula One and the Australian Open. Her frustration comes from knowing how good the product of netball is at the elite level and how successful it can be if it just taps into a bit more fun and allows for greater self-expression for players.

She would love to see netballers be allowed to walk into stadiums in different outfits rather than club polos or dresses. The passage also mentions the surge of interest in other women's sports, such as soccer, AFLW, NRLW, and cricket, and Netball Australia's ongoing efforts to convert netball players into Super Netball fans and members





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Super Netball Melbourne Mavericks Jamie-Lee Price Fake Tan Brands Success In Other Women's Sports Netball Australia's Efforts To Convert Netball

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