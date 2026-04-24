Melbourne Medical Team Under Scrutiny After Jai Culley ACL Injury

Vision of Jai Culley's knee buckling before a suspected ACL injury has raised questions about Melbourne's medical protocols, especially in light of the recent AFL investigation into Christian Petracca's injury handling.

Concerns are mounting regarding the medical protocols of the Melbourne Football Club following a troubling incident involving player Jai Culley . Culley suffered a suspected ACL injury during a recent match against Richmond, sparking debate about whether sufficient precautions were taken after he initially reported discomfort in his knee earlier in the game.

Vision has emerged showing Culley undergoing tests with the team physio at quarter time, being cleared to return to play, only to have his knee buckle again in the second quarter, leading to his removal from the match. This incident has raised questions about the thoroughness of the initial assessment and the decision to allow him back onto the field. The situation is particularly sensitive given Melbourne’s recent history with player injuries and the handling of medical concerns.

The AFL recently concluded a lengthy investigation – lasting 681 days – into the circumstances surrounding Christian Petracca’s serious spleen injury sustained during a 2024 match against Collingwood. Petracca was initially allowed to continue playing despite the injury, which later required intensive care and ultimately led to his trade request and move to Gold Coast.

The investigation revealed several failings in the club’s medical procedures and has prompted the AFL to implement new protocols, including changes to pre-match briefings, standardized processes across all venues, mandatory emergency care training for medical staff, and automatic reviews of all serious match-day incidents. The Culley case is now adding further scrutiny to Melbourne’s medical team. While some, like Matthew Richardson, are hesitant to criticize the physio’s initial assessment, others, such as Abbey Holmes, believe the vision is “damning.

” The fact that Culley had previously injured his other ACL in 2023 adds to the concern, as he is familiar with the arduous recovery process. He had recently secured a contract extension with Melbourne after impressing the coach, making this new injury particularly devastating. The incident highlights the difficult decisions medical staff face in assessing player fitness during games and the potential consequences of misjudgments.

The AFL’s new protocols aim to address these challenges and ensure player safety remains paramount, but the Culley case serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved and the need for continuous improvement in medical practices within the league





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AFL Melbourne Football Club Jai Culley ACL Injury Medical Protocols Christian Petracca

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