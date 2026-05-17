Melbourne Nightclub Struggles with Rising Premiums

Pride of our Footscray, a nightclub in Melbourne's inner west, has been operating for two years without public liability insurance following four years of premium hikes. The escalating costs are driven by rising claims costs and higher legal fees.

A nightclub in Melbourne's inner west, Pride of our Footscray, which has been operating since 2018, offers an inclusive space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Despite being known for drag queens and hosting events like poetry, drag shows, and queer film nights, it also provides a creative outlet for its staff and patrons. The venue has experienced four years of skyrocketing premium hikes for public liability insurance due to rising claims costs and higher legal fees. The Insurance Council of Australia believes the increasing premiums are a result of the industry's willingness to leave the market





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Melbourne Nightclub Liability Insurance Rising Premiums LGBTQIA+ Community Drag Queens

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