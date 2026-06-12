Melbourne One Nation Fundraiser Cancelled by Venue Ahead of Planned Anti-Racism Protests

A Melbourne restaurant cancelled a One Nation fundraiser after activist groups planned a demonstration. The event, featuring Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce, was called off by the venue. Police said no threats were reported. The city has a history of large protests against the party, including violent clashes in the 1990s.

A scheduled fundraiser for the One Nation party in Melbourne has been cancelled by the venue following plans for anti-racism protests. Giorgio Casa, an Italian restaurant in Moonee Ponds, was set to host a cocktail party on Friday night featuring speeches from party leader Pauline Hanson and MP Barnaby Joyce.

Victoria Police confirmed the venue cancelled the event, stating they were not aware of any threats. The cancellation came after several activist groups, including No Room for Racism, the Victorian Socialists, and Free Palestine Melbourne, announced they would gather outside the venue to 'drive Hanson out.

' Similar events in other Australian cities this week, such as Perth, were met with large protests where hundreds held signs against racism and the party. Online, some far‑right figures had indicated they might attend to defend the event. One Nation did not clarify whether the fundraiser was postponed to another location or cancelled outright. Hanson arrived in Melbourne on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for Giorgio Casa said the venue was still confirming the situation after a notice of cancellation briefly appeared in the window around lunchtime and then vanished. Melbourne has a long history of protests against One Nation dating back to the 1990s. In 1996, tens of thousands gathered in Treasury Gardens to oppose Hanson's anti‑immigration rhetoric, including her claim that Australia was being 'swamped by Asians.

' During the party's formal launch at Dandenong Town Hall in 1997, protests turned violent with demonstrators throwing rotten fruit and bottles at party supporters and clashing with police





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One Nation Pauline Hanson Melbourne Protest Anti-Racism Venue Cancellation Australian Politics

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