Melbourne Property Market: Mixed Results as Auctions Show Caution and Competition

Recent Melbourne property auctions reveal a diverse market landscape, with some properties requiring post-auction negotiations while others spark bidding wars. Analysis of sales in West Footscray, Murrumbeena, and Fawkner highlights changing buyer behavior and market dynamics.

Melbourne's property market continues to present a mixed bag of results, with recent auctions showcasing both sluggish starts and competitive bidding wars. A West Footscray property, initially passed in after a single bid at auction, ultimately sold for $1,175,000 following post-auction negotiations.

The property, guided between $1,075,000 and $1,175,000, experienced a slow start, requiring the auctioneer, Joseph Luppino of Village Real Estate, to actively solicit bids. A vendor bid of $1.1 million eventually prompted a genuine bid of $1,120,000, but the property was passed in as it fell short of the $1.2 million reserve price. Luppino noted a growing trend of interested parties remaining silent during auctions, despite their presence.

The eventual buyer, a local young family, secured the property for $25,000 below the reserve after nearly an hour of negotiation. The vendors, who had relocated to Warrnambool during the pandemic, had initially intended to return to Melbourne but ultimately decided to remain in regional Victoria to be closer to family. Luppino remains optimistic about the market, citing recent record sales in West Footscray and attributing slower activity to a lack of desirable properties available for purchase.

He encourages potential buyers to act decisively when suitable properties emerge, warning that hesitation could lead to missed opportunities. In contrast to the West Footscray auction, a three-bedroom townhouse in Murrumbeena, located in Melbourne’s south-east, attracted a spirited bidding duel between two young couples, culminating in a sale price of $925,000 under the hammer. The auction, conducted by Ivan Blow of Buxton Real Estate Bentleigh, commenced with a vendor bid of $850,000, quickly followed by a genuine bid of $860,000.

Bidding rapidly escalated to meet the reserve price, with one couple receiving significant support from the father of one of the bidders. Blow observed that the father’s confident and assertive bidding style appeared to influence the other party, potentially contributing to their hesitation and eventual defeat. He acknowledged that while the highest bidder typically prevails, the father’s approach demonstrably impacted the auction dynamic.

Blow also noted that April is traditionally a quieter month for property sales due to Easter and school holidays, but March had been a successful period. He believes that the market’s initial concerns surrounding interest rate rises have largely been factored in by potential buyers. Further north, in Fawkner, an investor successfully outbid four other parties for a 1960s-era house in original condition, situated on a substantial 727 square metre block.

Listed as an “original home ready for renewal” with a price guide of $780,000 to $820,000 and a reserve of $800,000, the property ultimately sold for $866,000 under the hammer. Laksh Jassal of Ray White Coburg described the auction as “very slow,” requiring a vendor bid of $770,000 to stimulate further interest after initial bids of $700,000 and $720,000. The underbidder was an older couple from Turkey seeking their first home.

Jassal acknowledged a noticeable shift in the market, characterized by increased caution among buyers, but emphasized that good prices are still being achieved. He observed a decline in the sense of urgency that previously drove the market, with buyers now more deliberate in their approach and less inclined to submit offers impulsively. The overall picture suggests a market adjusting to new economic realities, with varying levels of competition and negotiation depending on location and property type





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