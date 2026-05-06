Melbourne Radio Host Blasts Political Leaders as ‘Idiots’ Over Budget and Rate Hike

Tom Elliott, a prominent Melbourne radio host, has unleashed a scathing critique of Australia’s political leaders, labeling them incompetent and accusing them of mismanaging the economy. His outburst followed the Victorian government’s debt-heavy budget and the RBA’s interest rate hike, which he described as an unmitigated disaster for ordinary citizens. Elliott targeted the state and federal governments, as well as the Reserve Bank, for their financial policies, which he claims are pushing Australians into financial distress.

Melbourne radio host Tom Elliott has launched a scathing attack on Australia’s political leadership, branding them as incompetent and out of touch with ordinary citizens.

In a fiery on-air rant, Elliott criticized the Victorian government’s recently announced budget, describing it as a financial disaster laden with debt and misleading claims. He pointed out that the budget’s fastest-growing expense is interest payments, which are projected to rise by 50% over the next four years.

Elliott argued that the state government’s reckless spending and tax hikes are pushing residents to their financial limits, particularly those who own property or run businesses, who face increased land and payroll taxes. The radio host also took aim at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and its decision to raise interest rates, blaming the move for further straining households already struggling with high fuel prices and mortgage costs.

He accused RBA Governor Michele Bullock of lacking economic understanding and criticized Treasurer Jim Chalmers for failing to rein in government spending. Elliott extended his criticism to the federal government, stating that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his administration are equally clueless about managing the economy. He highlighted the absurdity of the Victorian Treasurer instructing staff to avoid economic jargon, suggesting she lacks basic financial literacy.

Elliott warned that the state’s debt is set to balloon to $200 billion, with major infrastructure projects like the suburban rail line moving forward without secured federal funding or updated cost estimates. He described the situation as insane, noting that economic growth figures in the budget are dire, while taxes and living costs continue to rise. Elliott concluded that Australians deserve better leadership, as the current policies are driving the economy into decline and causing widespread financial hardship





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australian Politics Victorian Budget Reserve Bank Of Australia Interest Rates Economic Policy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Melbourne Mavericks Secure Finals Spot, Super Netball Round-UpThe Melbourne Mavericks clinched fourth place in the Super Netball standings with a crucial win, while the Sunshine Coast Lightning suffered a defeat. Other matches saw the Thunderbirds and Vixens victorious, and the Giants continue to show promise despite remaining winless. The article also discusses the evolving approach to Pride Games in the league.

Read more »

Caroline Wilson reveals more details over Melbourne’s shock decision to sack CEO Paul Guerra7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Ladida nightclub targeted by Melbourne arsonists as industry figures fear escalation of booze warsLadida nightclub is the latest licensed venue to be targeted by arsonists in Melbourne, as industry representatives fear an escalation of black market alcohol wars.

Read more »

North Melbourne young gun Colby McKercher on ‘watch’ after bad habit uncovered: ‘No contest’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

‘The police can’t help you’: The chilling message sent to Melbourne’s nightclub ownersMultiple venue operators across Melbourne already reeling from a crime crisis have received a chilling WhatsApp message threatening the sender will 'not stop until we get what we want'.

Read more »

Dean Vickerman Departs Melbourne United After Nine SeasonsMelbourne United and championship-winning coach Dean Vickerman have mutually agreed to part ways after nine successful seasons, with Vickerman set to take on a coaching role with Nagasaki Velca in Japan’s B.League Premier.

Read more »