Renegades Beat Hurricanes on Final Ball After Wicketkeeper No-Ball

The Melbourne Renegades defeated the Hobart Hurricanes by four wickets in the WBBL after a rare stumping no-ball on the final delivery gave them the winning run, leaving Hobart winless after three games.

The Melbourne Renegades claimed a four-wicket Women's Big Bash League victory over the Hobart Hurricanes on the final ball of a Wednesday night thriller in Hobart after a rare stumping rule gave them the winning run.

With one ball remaining in the Renegades run chase, scores were locked at 154 runs apiece. Renegades batter Deandra Dottin missed the final delivery, which was taken by wicketkeeper Lizelle Lee standing up to the stumps. As players readied for a super over finish, replays showed Lee had taken the ball just in front of the stumps, leading to a no-ball and a Renegades victory.

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Umpires Rule No Ball Deciding Victory

The umpires called the no-ball because the wicketkeeper must keep her hands behind the stumps unless the batter has made contact with the ball. The technical infringement awarded the Renegades an extra run, which proved to be the winning margin. The decision marked the first win of the season for the Melbourne Renegades, while the Hobart Hurricanes remained winless after three matches and sit on the bottom of the ladder.

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The Hurricanes, with captain Nicola Carey top-scoring with 62 from 43 balls, posted 7-154 despite Renegades skipper Sophie Molineux capturing 4-22. Molineux's stellar bowling display not only dismantled the Hobart innings but also allowed her to celebrate a personal career milestone by taking her one hundredth Women's Big Bash League wicket.

Matthews Powers Renegades Chase

West Indian ace Chinelle Henry smacked 36 from 18 balls in Hobart's innings but, after bowling just one over costing 14 runs, hobbled from the field with a suspected hip injury. The Hurricanes remain winless amid injury concern over Henry. The Renegades, powered by opener Hayley Matthews (59 from 44 balls), were cruising at 1-101 in the 13th over. Matthews dominated Hobart's bowlers with a classy knock laced with eight boundaries.

She and Courtney Webb (29 from 25) advanced the Renegades to 1-101 before late twists. Webb's dismissal was rapidly followed by Molineux (six) falling to a spectacular caught-and-bowled by Molly Strano, who leapt high to complete a one-hander. In the next over, the dangerous Matthews was bowled by Graham as the visitors slipped from 1-101 in the 13th over to a precarious 4-108 in a 12-ball span.

Nicola Carey played a valiant all-around role for the Hurricanes, contributing 62 runs off 43 balls with the bat and taking two wickets for 30 runs with the ball. The Hurricanes were cruising at one wicket for 101 runs in the thirteenth over when Carey's dismissal of Courtney Webb sparked a dramatic collapse. This sequence saw the loss of five wickets for just 37 runs, turning a comfortable position into a nail-biting finish that went down to the final second.

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Fielding Restriction Penalty Affects Finish

The visitors stumbled, losing 5-37 to set up a bizarre finish that also featured a fielding restriction penalty against Hobart. Hobart captain Nicola Carey had been working tirelessly to avoid penalties for slow over rates, racing through the final over in a bid to prevent further sanctions. Her efforts unfortunately backfired as the umpires penalized the Hurricanes by allowing only two fielders outside the circle for the last three balls.

This restriction limited Hobart's defensive options during the crucial moments of the chase, creating the exact conditions that allowed the Melbourne Renegades to exploit the boundary for the winning runs. With 33 runs required from the last four overs, the Renegades took the power surge and soon whittled down their target to five runs from three balls. After a dot ball, Dottin edged the penultimate ball to the deep third man boundary, where a fielder likely would have been stationed.

With scores tied, Dottin couldn't make contact with the last ball and players converged, expecting a super over. As they huddled, replays showed the gloves of Hurricanes keeper Lee taking the ball in front of the stumps and the umpires called a no ball, giving the Renegades the winning run and their first win of the tournament. The bizarre nature of the outcome was highlighted by commentators who noted that cricket is often a game defined by mere centimeters.