Melbourne's Grand Town Halls: From Glory to Dust and the Fight for Revival

A look at the underused and dilapidated town halls of Melbourne, including Fitzroy and South Melbourne, their history, current state, and efforts to restore them to community use.

Dust settles in the arched corridor of an inner-city town hall, dark except for fingers of grey light stretching along the carpet. The air is musty, still.

Quiet. Except for the booming voice of Stephen Jolly, who is emphatically slapping a swipe card against a reader.

'In here is the ballroom. It's gigantic,' he says. The card reader beside the frosted glass door beeps disapprovingly. Jolly pulls his phone out of his pocket, punching in a number before he holds it to his ear.

'I told him ages ago that I was coming here today,' the Yarra mayor says, mildly annoyed. Fitzroy Town Hall is among Melbourne's grand old relics, under-used since council amalgamations in the 1990s. We're inside the palatial Fitzroy Town Hall in Melbourne's inner north, a relic of the city's Victorian-era past, one which has sat largely empty since Liberal premier Jeff Kennett ordered statewide council amalgamations in the 1990s.

The City of Yarra's council meetings resumed here in 2025 after a years-long hiatus, but - like many of Melbourne's grand town halls - the height of its civil life is marooned in history. It may be time to reclaim it.

'If I wanted to write something, really concentrate on something, I would come here,' Jolly says. 'It'd be like coming to a morgue. Inner-city land is so expensive, and we have this here, and it's just not fully utilised. I just hate seeing waste.

' Tea cups bearing the old City of Fitzroy emblem are stacked in a disused councillors' room, left over from before it was consumed into the City of Yarra (along with Collingwood and Richmond). The walls of other rooms upstairs are coated in great swaths of dust, and paint is stripped where electrical wiring was torn out and replaced. Curtains printed with pictures of books hang on ornate shelves in the reading room where hardbacks used to be.

The Fitzroy Legal Service, a couple of NGOs and the local library are here, but the civil servants are long gone, leaving much of the building desolate (its high ceilings, while striking, make it difficult to heat and cool). A woman arrives to let us into the ballroom, swinging open the frosted glass doors to reveal a cavernous, classical space fitted with bell flower chandeliers and balcony seating. If Jolly had his way, this building would be humming again.

Newer council offices in Richmond (a white elephant) would be sold off, and staff would work across the municipality's three town halls, with Fitzroy upgraded to accommodate them. Many of Melbourne's town halls, including Fitzroy Town Hall, are sitting idle and underused, after losing their civic function. Melbourne could restore many of its under-used and dilapidated town halls back to their former glory. But it would take time, money, forethought - and a good dose of imagination.

It was an average Thursday, springtime in leafy South Melbourne, and two music academy staff were settling in for an afternoon of work when a rotten structural beam collapsed the roof onto their desks. The noise was cacophonous. The staff were almost taken out, forced to run from a mess of ceiling tiles, buckled steel joinery and electrical wiring brought down in the chaos.

Then, the building flooded, the sprinkler system pouring in more than 12,000 litres of water. This was October 2018 at South Melbourne Town Hall - the home of the Australian National Academy of Music.

'It led us to: where do we want to be, is this building safe? It needs so much money, it needs so much love, and it's just been let go.

' The aftermath of the roof collapse in the Australian National Academy of Music's offices at South Melbourne Town Hall on October 18, 2018. The training and performance arts company had inhabited the retired town hall since 1996, soon after South Melbourne merged with Port Melbourne and St Kilda to become the City of Port Phillip under Kennett.

The council owned the building, meaning it could lease it to whomever (a quirk when many other town halls are built on Crown land, which restricts them to municipal use). But the academy's occupancy did not equate to upkeep, or celebrating its 1879 heritage. Local historian Adair Bunnett recalls that when the community was occasionally allowed into the grand old hall, 'we'd see that everything was knocked about. The hall had gaffer tape all over the floor.

There were cobwebs hanging from ceilings. The council chamber was a students' lunchroom, and some of the leathers had got a bit old, and they were picked at, so there's bits of stuffing coming out of the banquettes.

' The roof collapse in 2018 triggered a plan to restore the building, which quickly grew in complexity and scale. The restoration, in turn, sparked controversy - with Bunnett a leading agitator, concerned the renovations would destroy the building's character, and the music academy's sole tenancy would keep it out of community hands. In South Melbourne Town Hall, you can actually place innovation in social welfare, Bunnett argues.

The building represents a time when local government was more directly tied to community needs. Today, many of these town halls sit empty, waiting for a new purpose. Fitzroy Town Hall similarly holds potential as a community hub, but requires significant investment. The challenge is balancing heritage preservation with modern functionality.

Councils must decide whether to sell off these assets or find creative ways to bring them back to life. The stories of Fitzroy and South Melbourne highlight a broader trend across Australia's inner cities: grand civic buildings built in the 19th century, now underused and deteriorating. Their revival would require not just money, but a vision for how they can serve contemporary communities. Perhaps they could become cultural centers, co-working spaces, or affordable housing.

The possibilities are endless, but so are the obstacles. For now, the dust continues to settle in the arches of Fitzroy Town Hall, as Jolly persists in his campaign to see it thrive again.

Meanwhile, in South Melbourne, the restoration proceeds slowly, a testament to the complexities of preserving history while building the future. These town halls remain symbols of a bygone era, but also blank canvases for reinvention. Whether Melbourne seizes that opportunity remains to be seen





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