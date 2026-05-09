Melbourne's Lord Mayor Discusses Opening Up Victoria Barracks for Parks, Schools, and Housing

Melbourne's lord mayor discusses the upcoming sale of Victoria Barracks, indicating that the sale represents a 'once in a generation' opportunity for the city, and proposes a master plan prioritizing public open space, school, housing, and community arts and cultural centers. The lord mayor emphasizes the potential for net revenue from selling properties in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, while state government education officials relate the growth of Southbank as a densely populated residential area, supporting the provision of education facilities there, and the current lack of plans for additional school construction.

Melbourne 's Victoria Barracks will be opened up for parks, schools, and housing, with a master plan proposed ahead of the sale of the historic military site.

The lord mayor emphasized the sale as a 'once in a generation' opportunity, with the potential selling price of $1.3 billion. The council has proposed preserving the barracks' heritage, public open space, school, housing, and community arts and cultural centers. The state government responded with less enthusiasm, stating that the area's education needs are met. The council aims to have planning restrictions in place before the sale.

Various stakeholders, including residents, the RSL Victoria, and the Planning Institute of Australia, have expressed concerns about housing affordability and accessibility





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