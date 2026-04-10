Melbourne's Nicholas Building Celebrates a Century as a Creative Hub

The iconic Nicholas Building in Melbourne marked its centenary with a celebration, honoring its history as a long-standing haven for artists, artisans, and independent businesses. This article explores the building's rich past, its enduring appeal, and the community it continues to foster.

Samantha Schrader, a perfume maker, felt an immediate sense of belonging upon entering Melbourne 's Nicholas Building . The allure of being surrounded by a community of independent creators, from jewelers and shoemakers to fashion designers, resonated deeply with her. Two years prior, she secured a room on the fourth floor, drawn to the building's unique atmosphere.

For Schrader, the Nicholas Building represented the ideal environment to cultivate her brand, Perfume Playground, and connect with individuals who poured their hearts and hands into their crafts. The building, designed by architect Harry Norris and built for the Nicholas pharmaceuticals family, has stood the test of time, remaining a vibrant hub for artists, artisans, and small businesses despite the city's evolving landscape. On a recent Friday, past and present tenants gathered to celebrate the building's centenary, a testament to its enduring significance. The Nicholas Building is a testament to the fact that it still holds its own despite the rapidly changing times, and continues to foster a culture of creativity and collaboration.\The centenary celebration was held on the first floor's Flinders Lane Gallery. The event was filled with 1920s-style attire and music, and a general feeling of nostalgia. Attendees sipped Bee's Knees cocktails, dressed in 1920s-style clothing or modern nods to the era, and enjoyed jazz-era tunes. In its heyday, the Nicholas Building was a prominent example of architecture, embodying a neoclassical-style ground floor arcade and housing a G.J. Coles variety store. A newspaper proclaimed it a “Modern skyscraper for Swanston Street” on its opening day, March 12, 1926, highlighting its Queensland maple timber fittings and tiled corridors. Gallery owner Stephen McLaughlan, a tenant since 1994, emphasized the good fortune of the building's survival, given the demolition of so many other historical structures. The Nicholas Building provided a home to many prominent figures, including artist Vali Myers and ex-criminal Gregory David Roberts, who worked on his novel Shantaram within its walls. Milliner Louise Macdonald, a tenant since 1996, recalls the building's welcoming atmosphere, noting that even the wealthy are always welcome, sharing an anecdote of billionaire Gina Rinehart trying on hats. The Nicholas Building is a reminder of a bygone era and the importance of preserving the historical structures that give the city its unique character.\In the 1990s, Macdonald remembers having an elocutionist next door, and podiatrist Verna Synan, who was based down the corridor from Macdonald’s eighth-floor studio, had a constant stream of elderly clients. Despite rising rents in recent years, Macdonald considered leaving, but she chose to remain because of the high ceilings, the open windows, and the camaraderie of sharing a cup of tea with friends. She was not interested in working in a traditional office environment. The 10-storey building, owned by a group of families since 1973, was put up for sale in 2021, with an estimated price of $80 million. However, a proposed rejuvenation plan, which included opening up spaces for public events, was unsuccessful when government funding fell through. Artist and gallery owner Anna Prifti, the driving force behind the centenary party, has been a tenant for a year, although she has been visiting friends and attending exhibitions there for many years. Prifti described the building's surprisingly quiet ambiance, likening it to a step back in time. She spoke of its beautiful energy and the sense of community created by the like-minded people within its walls, celebrating the enduring legacy of the Nicholas Building as a haven for creativity and a connection to the past. The building continues to serve as an inspiration for the present, and is a strong reminder of the importance of community and creativity





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