Melbourne will announce a $5 million loss for 2026, bringing the club's three-year losses to $11 million. The result comes as the Demons prepare for a board election and continue searching for a new home base.

Melbourne will announce a $5 million loss for 2026, bringing to $11 million the amount the club has haemorrhaged over the past three years. The Demons board on Friday signed off on the financial result for this year, which will be announced on Monday.

It will confirm the club has had a third straight heavy loss. While the Demons have turned things around on the field, the club has continued to be hit with big payouts to a range of staff and players, as well as unexpected financial losses. The club's major sponsor DriversDepot defaulted on their deal, leaving the club to tear up the sponsorship worth $1.5m a year for three years.

Also read Ally Morphett reflects on emotional 2026 and Sydney Swans AFLW semifinal victory over Geelong

Legal Costs Mount With CEO Sacking

The club also paid out six months on the $757,000 annual salary of former CEO Paul Guerra when they sacked him after seven months in the job. Guerra is still pursuing $1m in compensation through the court. After other legal action against the club by former president Glenn Bartlett, the club continues to spend heavily on legal fees. The legal action followed personal information being revealed in an online meeting of players' wives and families.

Advertisement

The club also had to absorb most of the salary for Clayton Oliver leaving the club and instead playing for GWS. The club also did not have home games on King's Birthday or Anzac Day eve this season, which hurt them in gate receipts. The Demons made a $1.6m statutory loss in 2024 but declared a $1.6m operating profit. They posted a $4.45m statutory loss in 2025 but an operating loss of $200,000.

Two sources with knowledge of this year's financials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Demons are poised to announce the $5m statutory loss for this year. The announcement comes at a time when the club is rallying funds for a new home base at Caulfield or elsewhere. Despite this, the club is confident of returning to the black next year, with the expectation of signing a new major sponsor and home games next season for blockbuster games.

New CEO Dan Taylor Takes Over

The revolving door of senior leaders is expected to stop. Respected new CEO Dan Taylor is stepping off the board and away from his job as head of Stan, owned by Nine, the owner of this masthead, to take over the club after Guerra's departure. Regardless, the financial performance will be a critical issue shaping the board election at the end of this month.

One of the two club vice presidents, Geoff Porz, has decided he will not seek re-election, meaning there will be at least one vacancy to fill. Fellow vice president, former president and club captain, Brad Green, and sitting director Sarah Robinson, are seeking re-election ahead of the December 16 annual general meeting. At least two candidates have announced they will contest the coming elections but not as a combined ticket.

Finance expert Peter Lawrence, a chartered accountant who is standing for a fifth time, has been a strong advocate of governance change at Melbourne. Safety consultant Ted Dohrmann has also announced he will stand. The timing of Porz's decision not to seek re-election is interesting. He had been the driving force behind the Demons' proposed $100 million move to Caulfield, engaging FMRS Advisory in a bid to win state government support.

Advertisement

Caulfield Relocation Project Faces Uncertainty

AFL 2026 reported exclusively in September the project was on life support, while club president Steven Smith conceded last month the club was considering alternative options. Replacing Richmond, who have relocated to the former Hawthorn base at Waverley Park while they undertake the rebuild of Punt Road Oval, remains one option.

However, it is not considered a long-term solution by the club as it only has one oval and no capacity to grow the footprint. Porz was contacted for comment. Lawrence called for the Demons to resolve their home-base future in a candidate statement posted on LinkedIn. He said the issue has dragged on for years and the club risks losing players if it is not addressed.

Dohrmann, who has run his own safety and ergonomics consultancy business since 2014, also posted a candidate statement on LinkedIn. He said he had engineering, major-project and risk management experience. He wrote that he understands the board's role is to govern the club, not to tell football professionals how to do their jobs. Green, 45, played the last of his 254 games in the red and the blue in 2012 before joining the board in November 2020.

He filled the president's role between Roffey's 2024 departure and the arrival of Smith at the end of last year. Away from the club, he is the managing director of fire protection and safety company GMH Fire and Safety Australia. Robinson is a private banker with the Macquarie Group specialising in retirement planning, superannuation and investment advice. She first joined the Demons board in 2023, and is a member of the club's investment subcommittee.