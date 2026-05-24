Melbourne sexual health service closing CBD clinic amidst high STIs and funding issues

Sexual Health Victoria, a Melbourne-based sexual health and education centre, is closing its CBD clinic due to increased demand, funding issues, and the need for consolidation. The closure comes as sexually transmitted infections remain at near-record levels and the service has provided more than 16,500 appointments to record clients last year.

In short: A Melbourne sexual health service says it is closing its CBD clinic despite record demand for its services. The service, Sexual Health Victoria, claims government funding hasn't kept pace with the number of patients attending its clinic, and funding from the state government has failed to keep pace with increased demand and overhead costs.

Sexually transmitted infections remain at high levels across Victoria following a surge of cases over the 2010s, with clients hoping to book an appointment at its clinic on Elizabeth Street in Melbourne being told it will be consolidated at its second site, Box Hill, by the end of the month





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Sexual Health Service Closing Clinic Funding Issues High Stis Consolidation Funding Gap

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