Melbourne Socialite Faces Court Over Alleged Drink Spiking at Mount Buller

Amy Tossoun, 34, appeared in Mansfield Magistrates' Court charged with spiking a drink with MDMA at a Mount Buller hotel. The magistrate denied a diversion plan, citing the seriousness of the offence, and the case will proceed to a contested hearing.

Amy Tossoun , a 34-year-old Melbourne socialite, appeared in the Mansfield Magistrates' Court facing charges related to an alleged drink spiking incident at the Mount Buller ski resort in July 2025.

The case involves accusations that she placed an amphetamine, identified as MDMA, into a drink consumed by another woman at the Kooroora Hotel following a dinner at the Black Cockatoo restaurant. According to prosecutor Sergeant Karen Knotley, CCTV footage captured Tossoun mixing the substance into a drink with a straw and handing it to the victim.

The victim reported feeling unwell after consuming the beverage, experiencing dizziness, a rapid heartbeat, and fearing a heart attack, which led to her being taken to Mansfield District Hospital by ambulance. During police questioning, Tossoun claimed she had a small bag of MDMA in her jacket pocket and suggested that if she took the wrong drink, the incident might have been unintentional, noting the table had many drinks.

Defence lawyer Michelle Button argued the incident arose from a social setting involving substances and poor judgement, emphasizing Tossoun's remorse and the support of both the prosecution and the complainant for a diversion plan. However, Magistrate Amina Bhai rejected the diversion request, stating the offences were too serious and underscored the violation of the victim's autonomy and the need for general deterrence.

The magistrate highlighted that Tossoun removed the victim's right to consent to consuming an illicit substance and left her unaware of its effects. The defence subsequently filed a contest motion, challenging the admissibility of CCTV footage and indicating intent to call witnesses. The matter is scheduled to return to court in October for further proceedings





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Drink Spiking Mount Buller Amy Tossoun MDMA Mansfield Magistrates' Court Diversion CCTV Footage Victim Amphetamine Ski Resort

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