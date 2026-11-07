Melbourne Storm Back From 28 Points Down to Beat Geelong in AFLW Qualifying Final

Melbourne kicked the final five goals to beat Geelong by four points, 8.8 (56) to 8.4 (52), in the AFLW qualifying final at Ikon Park. Chloe Scheer missed a set shot after the siren that would have won the game for the Cats.

Melbourne have stormed back from 28 points down against Geelong to kick the final five goals of the game and book an AFLW preliminary final berth in stunning scenes at Ikon Park.

The Demons won by just four points, 8.8 (56) to 8.4 (52), and became the first team to reach the final four. Cats star Chloe Scheer had a set shot from close range to win the game, straight in front with just seconds remaining, but pushed her kick wide. It was a fourth-quarter masterclass from the Demons to snatch the lead, a memorable victory in front of a stunned crowd.

Also read Swans Midfielder Dr Lulu Pullar Juggles AFLW Finals and Emergency Medicine

Alyssa Bannan Leads Demons Goal Onslaught

At half-time the Cats seemed to have the game locked away, boasting a 22-point margin. But the Demons found their groove, and a goal onslaught led by Alyssa Bannan helped them home. Sheer joy for the Demons as they snatched the win. Saturday's highly anticipated match-up saw Cats coach Mick Stinear face his old Demons, a team he coached for 10 seasons.

Advertisement

Geelong, technically, should have been playing in front of a home crowd at GMHBA Stadium. However, they had to settle for Ikon Park after a venue-booking clash with the AUSX Supercross Championship, a dirt-bike racing series. Due to AFLW season structure and length, the Cats and Demons had not faced each other in more than a year, with the Demons winning their round 12 clash back in 2025.

Since then both teams have had significant changes, with Stinear departing for the Cats and Melbourne welcoming new coach Tom Wilson. Georgie Prespakis was sensational for the Cats on Saturday. There were nerves in the opening term, with both sides missing opportunities to convert. But Rebecca Webster's long-range goal from 50 with a fortunate bounce gave the Cats the opening major and steadied the ship.

Georgie Prespakis Drives Geelong Early Lead

A blistering second quarter from Georgie Prespakis, Chloe Scheer and Jacqueline Parry pushed the Cats further up the scoreboard and almost left the Demons goalless for the first half, but they were saved by a last-minute snap from Eliza McNamara. Momentum shifted in the third, with a goal from 100-game Melbourne veteran Tyla Hanks followed by a brilliant running goal from Kate Hore. Suddenly, there were holes in the Cats defence and Melbourne pounced.

The Dees came roaring back into the contest and a second goal from Bannan cut the margin to one point in the fourth, with less than eight minutes left. A thrilling few minutes followed and Paxy Paxman found the ball to boot cleanly and put the Dees in front. As the clock ticked down, Scheer had an opportunity to save the Cats but fell agonisingly short with a behind.

Advertisement

Melbourne Await Second Qualifying Final Result

In typical Melburnian weather, the game was hit by flashes of torrential rain followed by a 15-minute lightning delay and then patches of sunshine. There is a short break before the second qualifying final starts at 4.05pm at Ikon Park, with reigning premiers North Melbourne facing Carlton. The Kangaroo juggernaut is eyeing a historic three-peat this year and have cruised through the season, but they are not invincible.

Hawthorn defeated the Roos back in round six and Carlton came close earlier in the year. Melbourne now await the winner of that clash or the other qualifying final as they prepare for a preliminary final berth.