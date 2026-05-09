Melbourne Storm Coach Craig Bellamy Thanks Supporters Amidst Health Battle

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy acknowledges the support he received during his health battle and shares his appreciation for everyone who reached out with messages. He expresses his gratitude for the community\'s concern and also mentions several emotional challenges the team has faced, including player departures and health concerns for popular team members.

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has thanked the league community for supporting him during his \"private\" health battle , but declined to speculate whether he will continue in the role next year.

Bellamy fronted the media for the first time on Saturday at AAMI Park since being diagnosed with a form of neurodegenerative disorder last month. He was open about the Storm\'s struggles, but more guarded about the details of his health condition. He thanked everyone who had reached out with their support and mentioned the outpouring of emotions from the team\'s departure of several stalwarts and health concerns for several favorite figures





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Craig Bellamy Melbourne Storm Neurodegenerative Disorder Health Battle

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