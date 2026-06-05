Melbourne Storm Suffers Major Injury Blow as Xavier Coates Ruled Out for 2026

The Melbourne Storm has been dealt a significant blow as winger Xavier Coates has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season and the State of Origin series. The injury occurred during training when Coates ruptured his Achilles, just a few weeks away from returning to first-grade.

The Melbourne Storm has suffered a major injury blow with winger Xavier Coates not returning at all in 2026 and missing the remainder of the series.

The club confirmed that Coates ruptured his Achilles at training on Friday, just a couple of weeks away from returning to first-grade. The injury will also make him unavailable for Game 3 of the 2026 State of Origin series for Queensland and Australia at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup. Craig Bellamy expressed his disappointment and praised Coates' character





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Melbourne Storm Xavier Coates Achilles Injury State Of Origin Series 2026 Rugby League World Cup

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