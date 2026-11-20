Fitzroys' Walking the Strips report shows Melbourne suburban retail vacancies rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.2 per cent, driven by construction on four major strips rather than falling consumer confidence.

Melbourne's suburban shopping strips recorded an average retail vacancy rate of 8.1 per cent this year, up from 7.2 per cent last year, according to Fitzroys' annual Walking the Strips report.

The report covers 37 of the city's busiest shopping villages and streets. Real estate agency Fitzroys found the increase was driven by construction activity on four major strips rather than falling consumer confidence. While retailers across the city struggle with a slowdown in spending, suburban shopping streets are powering on, apart from a handful undergoing major construction works. All strips suffered store closures during COVID's lockdowns in 2020-21.

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This year's result marks the first vacancy blowout in a decade.

Four Major Strips Undergoing Renewal

"You've got to look beyond the numbers to see what's going on," Fitzroys' James Lockwood said. "And it's pretty clear. There are four main strips which are going through generational renewal and development: Chapel Street, South Yarra; Toorak Village; Carlisle Street, Balaclava; and Lygon Street, East Brunswick.

" Chapel Street, South Yarra, has struggled to find a new identity since its status as a fashion mecca collapsed in the early 2010s. Its vacancies more than doubled this year to 20.7 per cent from 9.1 per cent. The north end of Chapel Street is dominated by construction at Gurner and Qualitas' 5 billion dollar Jam Factory redevelopment, with three more projects on the horizon.

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"When there's construction, there's less parking and accessibility," Lockwood said. "They come back when it's getting close to the end. " Toorak Village vacancies nearly doubled to 13.6 per cent from 7.7 per cent. The strip is going through a massive redevelopment wave, and established retailers have fumed at the loss of parking during construction.

The St Germain project at 505 Toorak Road has revamped the village. The prospect of change contributes to the stasis. Many landlords are waiting for new planning amendments to be finalised before they strategically review their holdings and commit to new leases with new and existing tenants, Lockwood said.

"On the flip side, when the strips have gone through the development phase or the level crossing removals, you see what's happened on the other side," he said. Puckle Street, Moonee Ponds, where more than 2000 residents have been added over the past 10 years, sits comfortably at 2.4 per cent in third position. Lockwood pointed to steady development around Centre Road, Bentleigh, in second spot at 1.6 per cent, and Glen Huntly Road, Elsternwick, at 4.6 per cent.

"They all had their level crossing removed, and they have bounced back," he said. The overall health of the strips is also improving. While the number of speciality shops has fallen, food and beverage and services have increased their share. Services tenants are up 2.2 per cent to 29.2 per cent, and food is at 31 per cent.

Strips Diversify With Services and Food

During periods of economic uncertainty, discretionary spending is often the first area households reduce, hitting fashion, gifts, homewares and other speciality categories. But there is another reason the strips are diversifying.

"Beauty, gyms, cafes - they can't be replicated online," Lockwood said. Church Street, Brighton, reclaimed its spot as the strip with the smallest number of empty shops, with a vacancy rate of 0.7 per cent. Last year the village was pipped by Centre Road, Bentleigh, which rose slightly to 1.6 per cent from last year's 1 per cent. One of Church Street's few empty shops, No.15c, has been leased to Alex Fevola's Runway Room Cosmetics.

Nichols Crowder agent Cameron Williams, who did the deal, said: "It's her third shop. The first one was in Sorrento and the second one is in High Street, Armadale.

" The empty shop at No.63 was recently bought by the Carla Zampatti group for 5.8 million dollars in an off-market deal transacted by Stonebridge. The blacked-out empty bank branch at 53-55 Church Street was bought by Mecca founders Jo Horgan and Peter Wetenhall for 3.9 million dollars in 2024, according to records. Mecca is housed across the street at No.58.

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Part of Church Street's success is its restricted three-block length and good access to public transport, according to volunteers at Biccy's Op Shop. Dawn, 92, hasn't been into the city for years, partly due to safety concerns, but also because Church Street has "everything you need".

"And every weekend it's packed," Dawn said. "We've got the cinema and the church. The station and the bus provide excellent service and are never late.

Church Street Faces Corporate Concerns

" While the street is full of high street fashion shops, "more and more are coming into the op shop", Dawn said. Biccy's donated 100,000 dollars last year. Co-volunteer Barbara said there is plenty of fashion to attract shoppers, with Sportscraft, Country Road, Assemble, Perri Cutten, Oroton, Hoss, Husk, Seed and Cable dotted along the street. But the increasing number of chain store boutiques is a source of disquiet.

There is already anger about planning laws that could allow 12 storeys in the village and six storeys in the immediate vicinity. One shop owner, who declined to be named, said "corporate shops" were taking over the strip.

"One shop closes and then they move in. They can afford to lose money. We're small businesses and no one does anything for us.

" Travelworld co-owner Julie Avery, who is secretary of the local traders' association, said: "I can see why the corporate businesses want to be there. They want to be here and High Street, Armadale.

" "We get a lot of visitors on the street, especially on the weekend. The cafes and pubs are really busy on the weekend.

" Williams said: "What happens when you have that many women's apparel shops on the strip? You don't increase the size of the pie - you decrease the size of the slice.

High Street Armadale Fashion Shift

" Surprisingly, the High Street, Armadale, strip does not make the top 10 because it is the other location where local and national businesses are keenest to get a foothold. Once full of antique shops and bridal boutiques, the street is now packed with women's fashion boutiques, jewellers and beauty shops. Its vacancy rate is 6.5 per cent.