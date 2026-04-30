Melbourne Teacher Charged with Child Abuse Material Offenses After Hidden Camera Found in School Bathroom

A primary school teacher in Melbourne has been arrested and charged with producing and possessing child abuse material after a hidden camera was discovered in a school bathroom. The incident has caused widespread distress in the community, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures in schools.

A primary school teacher in Melbourne has been charged with serious offenses involving child abuse material after a hidden camera was discovered in a school bathroom.

The incident occurred at Kingswood Primary School in Dingley Village, a suburb in Melbourne's south-east. Police confirmed that the camera was found on Tuesday, leading to the immediate arrest of a 45-year-old man from Bentleigh, who was later identified as Timothy Blamires, a teacher at the school. The arrest took place on the same day the camera was discovered, and the accused appeared before the Moorabbin Magistrates' Court the following day, where he was remanded in custody.

The school's principal, Aaron Cox, sent a message to parents on Wednesday evening, expressing deep concern and distress over the incident. In his communication, Cox stated that an independent security agency had conducted a thorough sweep of the school premises, ensuring no additional devices were found. He emphasized the gravity of the situation, describing it as devastating for the school community.

The Department of Education also released a statement, acknowledging the incident and confirming that they were in close contact with both the school and Victoria Police to address the matter. They assured that support was being provided to affected families and staff during this difficult time. The case has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising serious questions about safety protocols in educational institutions.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specifics of the charges against Blamires, but the allegations involve both the production and possession of child abuse material. The incident has prompted calls for stricter monitoring and security measures in schools to prevent such violations.

Meanwhile, the school has taken steps to reassure parents and students, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of the children remain their top priority. The legal proceedings are ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses





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