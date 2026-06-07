Melbourne Teacher Murdered in India: Brother Charged

Sunil Sharma, a 66-year-old maths teacher from Melbourne, was drugged and killed with a baseball bat by his brother over a property dispute in Amritsar, India. His body was dumped in a canal. Four suspects have been arrested.

A Melbourne maths teacher and beloved father was drugged and murdered with a baseball bat before his body was dumped in a canal in India , police say.

The officers in Amritsar, in India's north-west, have now charged the man's brother with murder, as they continue to scour the canal to find his body. Documents seen by this masthead suggest the brother has confessed to the murder, which was possibly sparked by a property dispute. Sunil Sharma was first reported missing on May 23 after travelling to India from Melbourne to sell two investment properties. The 66-year-old was a maths teacher at Diamond Valley College in Melbourne's north-east.

The school is yet to comment publicly on his disappearance or death. Sunil Sharma, with his daughter Surbhi and son Saransh, has been remembered as a caring father and teacher. Officers said they had arrested Satish Sharma - Sunil's brother - Satish's wife Anushka and her son Sunish, as well as property dealer Lakshman Singh.

They claimed that Satish and his son, Sunish, took Sunil from a house, drugged him with sleeping pills and hit him on the head with a baseball bat, killing him. Police also claimed Satish's wife arrived and the three of them tried to destroy evidence of the murder, including a bloody mattress and the baseball bat, before dumping Sunil's body in the Harike canal.

Sunil's daughter Surbhi Sharma spoke to media outlets the week her father was reported missing, saying she was worried he had met with foul play. Surbhi said her father went to India to sell his two investment properties so that he could retire in Melbourne. It is understood that the four accused had fabricated a power of attorney and sold the two properties along with Sunil's sister's property.

Surbhi said she did not want anyone to associate her father with the type of person his brother turned out to be. Anyone who's met my Dad will say he is intelligent, strong and funny, but he also loving and sensitive. He had a good heart and a tough exterior, she said. My Dad was always there for us.

I count myself so lucky to have had a father like him who taught me everything I know about life today. Sunil's death is being felt across Australia's Indian diaspora community. A Facebook page, Indians of Sydney, paid tribute: Sunil Sharma was more than a headline. He was a father.

A teacher. A member of our Australian community. A man described by his daughter as intelligent, strong, funny, loving and sensitive. A man who had spent years educating young minds and was looking forward to returning home to Australia after settling family matters in India.

A spokesperson for Australia's Department of foreign affairs declined to comment, but said they were aware of the death and arrests. The tragic incident has shocked the community, with many remembering Sunil as a dedicated educator who shaped young minds at Diamond Valley College. Colleagues described him as a passionate teacher who always put students first. The school community is mourning his loss, though official statements are pending.

The investigation continues with police searching the canal for Sunil's body. The four accused remain in custody as legal proceedings unfold. The property dispute that allegedly led to the murder highlights the complexities of family financial matters in transnational contexts. Sunil's daughter Surbhi has appealed for privacy and justice, expressing gratitude for the support from both Australian and Indian communities





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Melbourne Teacher Murder India Property Dispute Baseball Bat

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Missing Melbourne Teacher Allegedly Murdered by Brother in IndiaAustralian citizen Sunil Sharma, 66, was allegedly drugged and beaten to death by his brother in Amritsar, India. Police have arrested the brother, his wife, and son, and are searching for the body in a canal.

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