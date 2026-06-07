Melbourne Teacher Sunil Sharma Drugged and Killed with Baseball Bat in India; Brother Charged

Sunil Sharma, a 66-year-old Melbourne maths teacher, was murdered while in India to sell property. His brother and three others are charged with drugging him and killing him with a baseball bat before dumping his body in a canal.

A beloved Melbourne mathematics teacher and devoted father was allegedly drugged and bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat before his body was dumped in a canal in northern India , according to police.

The victim, 66-year-old Sunil Sharma, had traveled from Melbourne to Amritsar in India's Punjab state to sell two investment properties, intending to use the proceeds to fund his retirement. Authorities have charged Sharma's brother, Satish Sharma, along with three others, including Satish's wife, her son, and a property dealer, with murder and conspiracy. Police documents indicate that Satish has confessed to the crime, which may have been motivated by a plot to steal Sunil's property.

The four accused are also alleged to have fabricated a power of attorney to fraudulently sell Sunil's properties as well as their sister's land. Sharma, who taught mathematics at Diamond Valley College in Melbourne's northeast, was widely respected as a caring educator and a dedicated family man. His daughter, Surbhi Sharma, expressed her grief and shock, describing her father as intelligent, strong, funny, loving, and sensitive.

She emphasized that he was always there for his children and taught them everything about life. Surbhi also urged the public not to judge her father by the actions of his brother. The school has not yet commented publicly on his disappearance or death, but the tragedy has reverberated through Australia's Indian diaspora community.

A Facebook page called Indians of Sydney paid tribute, highlighting that Sunil was more than a headline: he was a father, a teacher, and a community member who spent years educating young minds and looked forward to returning home. The Punjabi Community of Victoria expressed deep sadness and shock, offering heartfelt condolences to his family. According to police, the murder occurred after Sunil was lured to his brother's residence under false pretenses.

There, he was drugged with sleeping pills and struck on the head with a baseball bat, resulting in his death. The accused then attempted to destroy evidence, including a bloodstained mattress and the murder weapon, before dumping Sunil's body in the Harike canal, a vast waterway that police continue to search.

In addition to Satish Sharma, police arrested his wife Anushka, her son Sunish, and property dealer Lakshman Singh. Authorities believe the crime was premeditated, with the brother plotting to seize Sunil's assets. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the death and the arrests but declined to comment further.

The case has sparked outrage and calls for justice within both the Indian and Australian communities, with many hoping that the swift police action will provide some closure to the grieving family





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Melbourne Teacher India Baseball Bat Brother Charged

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cricket Victoria Applies to Trademark Melbourne Rangers as Potential New Nickname for Big Bash TeamCricket Victoria has filed a trademark application for the name Melbourne Rangers as one of three potential new nicknames to replace the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. The other names, Blazers and Magic, were also registered. The planned merger between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades has created uncertainty, requiring approval from Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association. The trademark covers various goods and services, and the name Rangers references the former Victorian men's team nickname, the Bushrangers.

Read more »

Missing Melbourne Teacher Allegedly Murdered by Brother in IndiaAustralian citizen Sunil Sharma, 66, was allegedly drugged and beaten to death by his brother in Amritsar, India. Police have arrested the brother, his wife, and son, and are searching for the body in a canal.

Read more »

Melbourne Teacher Murdered in India: Brother ChargedSunil Sharma, a 66-year-old maths teacher from Melbourne, was drugged and killed with a baseball bat by his brother over a property dispute in Amritsar, India. His body was dumped in a canal. Four suspects have been arrested.

Read more »

Melbourne maths teacher drugged, bashed with baseball bat, then dumped in canal, Indian police sayPolice in the city of Amritsar have accused Sunil Sharma’s brother of murdering the Melbourne teacher over a property dispute.

Read more »