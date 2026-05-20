The 18-year-old high school student from Melbourne, Bianca Adler, has become the youngest Australian to climb Mount Everest on her second attempt. She reached the summit on Wednesday with her parents and guides, Pemba and Ngdu. She described the journey as 'extremely tough' but 'devastating' when she turned back 400m from the summit due to strong winds in May last year.

Melbourne teenager Bianca Adler becomes youngest Australian to climb Mount Everest - Bianca Adler , a 18-year-old high school student from Melbourne, has become the youngest Australian to climb the world's tallest mountain, Mount Everest .

On Wednesday, she successfully reached the summit on her second attempt, accompanied by her parents and guides, Pemba and Ngdu. She described the journey as 'extremely tough' but 'devastating' in May last year when she turned back 400m from the summit due to strong winds. Her next goal on returning to Melbourne would be getting through Year 12





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