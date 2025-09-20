Melbourne Tram Drivers Return from World Championship in Vienna

Two Melbourne tram drivers, Craig Maher and Sally Burgess, represented Australia in the World Tram Driving Championship in Vienna, facing off against teams from 25 cities. The competition included challenges like tram bowling and tram curling, testing driving skills and precision. Despite the home team, Vienna, winning, the Melbourne duo are enthusiastic for the future of trams and Melbourne's role in the championship.

Melbourne tram drivers Craig Maher and Sally Burgess have returned home after representing Australia in the World Tram Driving Championship held in Vienna , Austria. The competition saw teams from 25 cities across the globe showcasing their skills in a series of challenging events designed to test precision, timing, and the drivers' understanding of their vehicles.

This year's event was particularly significant as it marked a true global expansion of the championship, which has traditionally been dominated by European countries. The excitement is already building for the 2027 championship, which Melbourne is set to host. The Melbourne duo found themselves competing against seasoned veterans, including the home team from Vienna, who ultimately took the top prize. Despite not achieving a podium finish, Maher and Burgess expressed immense pride in representing Australia and contributing to the burgeoning global tram driving community. Their participation highlights the growing recognition of Melbourne's extensive tram network and the city's commitment to the future of public transport. \The championship featured a diverse range of challenges designed to push drivers to their limits. These included the unique 'tram bowling' event, where drivers attempted to knock down oversized skittles with a tram, and 'tram curling,' which required drivers to skillfully maneuver a trolley to a target point. Other events tested drivers' braking skills, reverse driving precision, and their ability to maintain control during stop-and-go maneuvers with a delicate water-filled container. The lateral distance challenge further assessed the drivers' ability to navigate close to an obstacle without collision. The competitive atmosphere was palpable, with drivers performing under the pressure of a driving test, witnessed by thousands of spectators. Weather conditions, such as rain, added another layer of complexity, impacting braking and acceleration, while familiarity with the specific tram models was also key to success.\Both Maher and Burgess, first-time competitors, diligently prepared for the championship, training on Melbourne's E-class trams for several weeks. However, they were limited in their practice on the Vienna trams before the competition. The contrasting designs and controls of the Vienna trams, including the location of the control stick and the height of the driver's seat, presented additional challenges. Despite these adjustments, the Melbourne representatives embraced the experience with enthusiasm. The championship, which was won by Vienna, with Poznan in second and Oslo in third, fostered a sense of camaraderie and shared passion for trams. Yarra Trams, the employer of Maher and Burgess, expressed strong support and commitment to the event, showcasing the importance of trams within the urban fabric. This enthusiasm also shows in the decision for Melbourne to host in 2027. Maher and Burgess are already brainstorming innovative ways to incorporate an Australian flair into the challenges for the next event, and consider this a learning experience for the next time. The Championship is more than a competition, it is a celebration of community, culture and innovation within the public transport sector





