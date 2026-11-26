Bureau of Statistics data reveals unemployment in Melbourne's western suburbs has climbed to 8 percent, driven by interest rates and inflation, prompting calls for budget reforms.

Unemployment in Melbourne's outer western suburbs has surged to its highest level since the depths of the pandemic, driven by a sustained combination of high interest rates and rising inflation. Figures from the Bureau of Statistics indicate that the economic pressure is reaching levels not witnessed since the mining boom of the early 2010s, with the jobless rate in the Wyndham area hitting 8 per cent.

Wyndham Jobless Rate Hits 8 Per Cent

In Wyndham, which encompasses Hoppers Crossing, Werribee, and Wyndham Vale, the number of people out of work has increased by 3500, or more than 27 per cent, over the past 12 months. The jobless rate in this specific local government area had previously fallen to 6.4 per cent in December but has since spiralled to 8 per cent following the Reserve Bank's monetary policy tightening.

Also read Unemployment Soars in Sydney Suburbs as AI Investment Booms

Neighbouring Brimbank has also experienced significant labour market deterioration, with the unemployment rate climbing from 5.6 per cent to 6.7 per cent. This shift represents an increase of 1300 people, or one-fifth, out of work in the region. The data highlights that western suburbs of major cities are particularly exposed to the financial pain caused by high petrol prices, which have risen by more than a third since the onset of the war against Iran.

Gender Disparity and Regional Spillover

Women are bearing the brunt of this unemployment increase across Melbourne's western suburbs. The female jobless rate has climbed sharply from 5.8 per cent to 7.8 per cent, while the male rate has risen more moderately from 6 per cent to 6.6 per cent. A similar pattern is evident in Sydney, where female unemployment in Parramatta increased by 1.2 percentage points to 6.9 per cent compared to 6 per cent for men.

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Melbourne's south-east suburbs are not exempt from these trends. The jobless rate in the southern parts of the Casey area jumped to 7.2 per cent, while the northern suburbs saw unemployment lift from 5.3 per cent to 6.4 per cent. Additionally, unemployment is rising quickly in Queensland, affecting Ipswich, Caboolture, the state's far west, and Maryborough.

Treasurer Faces Budget Pressure

The highest unemployment rate is located in the seat of Rankin, belonging to Treasurer Jim Chalmers, where it hit 8.7 per cent in the suburbs of Springwood and Kingston. This is a significant increase from 7 per cent a year ago. The combination of high unemployment and inflation has intensified pressure on Chalmers to unveil spending cuts in next month's budget update, with the opposition demanding his removal.

Jim Chalmers stated that his mid-year budget update will show that Treasury expects unemployment to climb above 5 per cent nationally in 2027. He acknowledged the situation as bad for those impacted, telling parliament, when it comes to the tick-up in unemployment, we have acknowledged that for those Australians who are impacted, then that is very bad development.

Private Investment and AI Boom Continue

Despite the labour market softening, Bureau of Statistics figures released on Thursday showed private spending on new buildings and equipment jumped by 18.6 per cent over the past year. This reached $59.7 billion in the September quarter, marking the highest level since 2014.

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Capital spending jumped by 12.2 per cent in the September quarter alone, largely due to a 23.1 per cent jump in spending on new equipment and machinery such as computer servers for data centres. This represented the single largest quarterly increase since the early stages of last decade's mining boom, with expected spending lifted by 11.8 per cent to a record $223 billion through 2026-27.

New South Wales and Victoria are attracting the most AI investment, with spending in both states lifting by more than a third over the past 12 months. Jim Chalmers described the figures as absolutely stunning, confirming that capital spending by the private sector was booming. AMP economist My Bui noted that investment in AI-related technology has grown on average by 46 per cent a year since 2001, though she warned that next year will be tougher as higher bond yields make financing harder.