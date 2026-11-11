University of Melbourne to cut 179 jobs after $124m deficit, fifth straight year in red

The University of Melbourne will axe 179 jobs across eight areas after recording a $124 million operating deficit, with falling international student revenue expected to drive further cuts.

The University of Melbourne is planning to axe 179 jobs across eight areas of the university, saying its recent financial results are disappointing and unsustainable as it flags further pressure from declining numbers of international students.

Staff were informed of the local change proposals in recent weeks, and almost all of the cuts affect non-academic staff. The changes sweep across areas responsible for philanthropy and alumni relations, technology, financial planning and biomedicine. The cuts come after the university recorded a $124 million operating deficit last year, and it forecasts a further operating deficit this year, the fifth consecutive year in the red.

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Financial Deficits Drive Cuts

A university spokeswoman said the last result is equal to a 3.7 per cent operating deficit, which is both disappointing and unsustainable. She said the landscape has evolved considerably over the past few years, including changes affecting international students that have put considerable financial pressure on universities across the country. She said the proposed changes were made with careful consideration, with formal consultation with affected staff still under way.

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The spokeswoman said the university remained committed to its core academic mission while supporting its people. Monash University higher education policy expert Andrew Norton said that as of August 2026, international enrolments across Australia were down about 10 per cent on 2025 figures, and also lower than in 2024 and 2023. As university revenue falls due to lower international student revenue this will inevitably cause job losses, Norton said, adding that more universities will announce cuts over the coming months.

An auditor found Melbourne and Federation universities were the only ones in the state to report a lower adjusted net result margin than the previous year. The auditor uses an adjusted result to assess underlying operational performance by removing fair value gains or losses from investments.

Union Voices Redundancy Concerns

National Tertiary Education Union branch member Liz Strakosch, a senior lecturer at the university, said the scale of the job losses had only become apparent in recent days as management announced the changes separately in the affected areas. We have seen quite brutal funding and budget cuts being pushed down to all areas of the university, and now we see that this is actually leading to major redundancies, Strakosch said.

She questioned why the university was making staff redundant rather than selling assets including property and scaling back campus plans. She pointed to the university net assets of $8.2 billion, which had increased by $40 million in 2025, and plans to transform the campus under its estate masterplan. The university last year paused work on its $2 billion plans for a Fishermans Bend campus as part of a review of its major capital investments, citing revenue constraints.

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The spokeswoman said that this year the university has implemented a range of savings measures to reduce discretionary spend and unnecessary travel, and continues to take action to ensure the university adapts to the changing environment. The Melbourne University staff cuts come as the NTEU concludes enterprise bargaining that led to a strike and week-long teaching ban last month.

New Agreement Offers Relief

Last week, a union vote passed the proposed agreement, which includes a 3.5 per cent pay rise a year for four years, an additional two days of annual leave, and an increase in superannuation for casuals. The agreement makes the university the first in the Group of Eight to pay casuals 17 per cent in line with other staff. It covers academic and non-academic staff.

Strakosch said union surveys had shown ongoing academic staff were working six to eight more hours every week than they were contracted for, and negotiations had resulted in a clearer set of processes to prevent them being overloaded. We are looking forward to using those rights and running collective enforcement campaigns about workload in the next year, she said.