Melbourne United Defeat NZ Breakers Amidst Cole Anthony Technical Foul Controversy

Melbourne United beat the New Zealand Breakers 94-74 in Round 7 NBL action, despite Cole Anthony receiving a technical foul and Josh Oduro delivering a standout double-double performance.

On November 2, 2026, Melbourne United secured a decisive 94-74 victory over the New Zealand Breakers at John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The win marks the third consecutive success for the Australian club, strengthening their position in the NBL standings. While the scoreline reflected a dominant defensive effort, the post-game narrative focused on the conduct of NBA veteran Cole Anthony during the contest.

Cole Anthony Technical Foul Controversy

The primary controversy of the match involved Cole Anthony receiving a technical foul in the first quarter. Referee crew chief Chris Reid issued multiple warnings before penalizing Anthony for his conduct. This incident followed a period where Anthony had publicly stated he would leave referees alone. During a third-quarter timeout, cameras captured unsavoury comments directed at officials, potentially escalating tensions further. Anthony finished the game with 21 points despite the disciplinary issues.

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Jacob Chance Defends Star Guard Strategy

United head coach Jacob Chance addressed the controversy immediately after the final whistle. He acknowledged that the technical foul was warranted given the referee's prior warnings. Chance expressed frustration with previous rulings earlier in the season, specifically citing two technicals for an audible swear word as illogical. He emphasized that Anthony had reset and moved on effectively, suggesting the officiating crew failed to do the same after the second quarter.

Josh Oduro Dominates Rebounding Charts

While the officiating drew attention, Josh Oduro delivered a statistical masterclass for Melbourne. The first-year import recorded 17 points and 19 rebounds, alongside three steals and two blocks. Oduro outperformed his matchup against Breakers star Sam Mennenga, who struggled significantly. His all-around performance highlighted the growing impact of imports in the league. United has relied on such versatility to build momentum through their current winning streak.

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New Zealand Breakers Suffer Coaching Setback

The New Zealand Breakers faced additional challenges before tip-off when head coach Gordon Herbert was ruled out due to illness. Lead assistant Sebastian Gleim assumed interim coaching duties for the match. The team has now dropped four consecutive games, raising concerns about their current form. Gleim addressed the media following the loss, dealing with the fallout of the defeat without their primary strategist present.

United Building Rhythm After Slow Start

Josh Oduro noted that the team is finally finding its rhythm after an inconsistent start to the season. He cited factors such as new personnel, unfamiliar environments, and injuries as previous obstacles to cohesion. The recent defensive intensity suggests the squad is entering a more effective phase of play. United is now playing with increased urgency on both ends of the floor, signaling a positive shift in their season trajectory.