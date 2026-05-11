Melbourne women made the first crimes against humanity charges in Australia; experts warn bail unlikely

Two Melbourne women accused of crimes against humanity are expected to remain behind bars as any future bid for bail would be highly unlikely.

Two Melbourne women accused of crimes against humanity over their alleged involvement with ISIS are expected to remain behind bars for now, as legal experts warn any future bid for bail would face an uphill battle.

Corsa Ahmad, 53, and her daughter Zainab Ahmad, 31, are the first people in Australia to be charged with crimes against humanity after returning from Syria. The mother and daughter duo are facing a series of disturbing allegations stemming from their time in the ISIS caliphate, with the Commonwealth expected to push for the charges to be upgraded to terror-related offences.

The older woman is accused of enslavement, possessing and using a slave, and engaging in slave trading, while the younger woman is accused of enslavement and using a slave. Prosecutors allege the pair knowingly kept a woman as a slave while living in Syria under ISIS rule. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

The women were expected to apply for bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, however the court has since indicated the application may not proceed and is likely to be rescheduled for a later date





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