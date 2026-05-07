Melbourne Youth Football Club Battles Surge in Antisemitic Abuse

Ajax Junior Football Club calls for systemic leadership and education from sporting bodies after young players faced a wave of antisemitic harassment, leading the league to hire a private investigator.

The Ajax Junior Football Club, a prominent organization in Melbourne , is currently grappling with a disturbing and frequent wave of antisemitic abuse directed at its young athletes.

Serving over 750 players between the ages of seven and eighteen, the club has spent the last two seasons dealing with an environment that has become increasingly hostile. The situation has escalated to a point where the South Metro Junior Football League was compelled to hire a private investigator to manage match day incidents and ensure a proper legal and administrative trail.

Daniel Onas, the president of the Ajax club, recently brought these harrowing experiences to light during a testimony at the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion, highlighting that the burden of combating this hate has fallen unfairly on the shoulders of the victims and their families. According to the testimony provided by Onas, the nature of the abuse is varied and shocking.

Children as young as seven years old have been subjected to targeted harassment, which ranges from simple acts of exclusion, such as being refused a handshake, to vile references to the Holocaust. The surge in these incidents became markedly more pronounced following the events of October 2023. Prior to this period, antisemitism within the league was rare and typically resolved through direct communication between parents and club officials.

However, the recent climate has seen an average of one antisemitic incident per week. Some of the reports are particularly chilling; for instance, an under-14 player was allegedly told by an opponent that Hitler should have finished him off. In other instances, under-12 players were met with profanities targeting their Jewish identity immediately following a final whistle.

The most extreme cases occurred during the 2024 under-18 finals, where players were called derogatory names and an opponent attempted to forcibly remove a kippah from a player's head. This pattern of behavior has left parents and volunteers exhausted and traumatized. Onas argued passionately before the Royal Commission that the Ajax club should not be the primary entity responsible for driving the resolution of these systemic issues.

He asserted that the responsibility must be owned by the leagues and the peak sporting bodies, including the AFL, to ensure that the issue is given the weight and understanding it deserves. While the club proactively worked with the CSG Security Group during the 2024 preseason to train parents in de-escalation techniques, the sheer volume of hate speech demonstrated that internal club efforts are insufficient against a broader societal trend of prejudice.

In response to the growing crisis, the South Metro Junior Football League has since removed the requirement for club-to-club resolutions, moving instead toward a centralized system managed by an independent investigator. This change, implemented for the 2025 season, was accompanied by a more robust vilification policy and a reinforced zero-tolerance stance. While Onas acknowledged that the handling of incidents has improved due to these independent investigations, he warned that sanctions and processes are merely reactive.

He emphasized that the true challenge lies in education. Without comprehensive initiatives to help players, coaches, umpires, and parents understand the gravity of antisemitism, the cycle of abuse is likely to continue. Even as the 2026 season began, two more incidents were reported within the first three rounds, proving that the problem persists.

Jamie Howden, the chief executive of the SMJFL, has issued a statement affirming that the league stands side by side with Ajax in the fight against antisemitic behavior. He noted that the league is committed to using independent investigations and player suspensions to maintain a safe sporting environment.

However, the overarching goal remains a cultural shift where young people can engage in the sport they love without being targeted for their faith or ethnic background. The case of the Ajax Junior Football Club serves as a stark reminder of how geopolitical tensions can seep into youth sports, necessitating a coordinated effort from the highest levels of athletic administration to protect the well-being of children





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