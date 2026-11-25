Sydney Markets ambassador Melinda Essey reveals three fresh cherry recipes including chocolate scones, watermelon salad, and festive sauce.

Sydney Markets ambassador Melinda Essey has unveiled a culinary guide showcasing three distinct methods to utilize fresh cherries, ranging from sweet baked goods to savory summer salads and a vibrant festive sauce.

Core Details of the Culinary Showcase

Essey, a prominent figure within the Sydney Markets community, emphasizes the versatility of this seasonal fruit by presenting recipes that span different meal categories. The selection includes chocolate-filled scones, a colorful summer salad featuring watermelon, and a cooked festive sauce, demonstrating how cherries can be integrated into both casual and formal dining experiences.

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The showcase aims to inspire home cooks and food enthusiasts to explore beyond traditional raw consumption, offering structured recipes that transform simple ingredients into elaborate dishes suitable for various occasions throughout the summer months.

Recipe One Chocolate-Filled Scones

The first recipe focuses on a sweet pastry item, beginning with sifting flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Fresh cherries and chocolate pieces are then tossed through the dry ingredients to ensure everything is evenly coated, preventing the mix-ins from sinking during the baking process.

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The mixture is scraped onto generously floured baking paper and gently pressed into a disc measuring 3 cm in thickness. A floured 6cm cutter is used to cut the dough into rounds, with excess dough removed and transferred to an oven tray. The sides are avoided during transfer to maintain the scones' height.

Excess dough is gathered, gently kneaded, and the cutting process is repeated. The scones are lightly brushed with extra cream and baked for 15 minutes until the tops are golden. They are served alongside jam and cream for a classic tea-time experience.

Recipe Two Watermelon and Basil Salad

The second preparation is a refreshing salad that highlights the contrast between sweet and savory flavors. It begins by washing and trimming half a bunch of shallots, leaving them whole while tossing them in olive oil to roast for 10 to 15 minutes.

The shallots are roasted until the flesh becomes soft and golden, after which they are allowed to cool and are cut into 3 cm lengths. This preparation step is crucial for developing a milder, sweeter flavor profile compared to raw shallots.

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Watermelon is cut into small rounds and assembled with a piece of basil, a slice of bocconcini cheese, a piece of roasted shallot, and a cherry half. The components are either layered on a toothpick for easy handling or arranged in the same order on a large serving platter, finished with a pinch of salt to enhance the overall taste.

Recipe Three Festive Cherry Sauce

The final component is a versatile sauce that involves combining remaining ingredients in a cooking vessel. The mixture is stirred and brought to a boil before the heat is turned down to a gentle simmer.

The sauce simmers while being stirred frequently, allowing it to reduce for approximately 15 minutes. This reduction process concentrates the flavors of the cherries and other ingredients, creating a rich topping or condiment suitable for pairing with savory dishes or desserts, completing the trio of recipes provided by the Sydney Markets ambassador.