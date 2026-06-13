Melinda French Gates on Life After Divorce, Jeffrey Epstein, and Her Philanthropic Mission

Melinda French Gates opens up about her post-divorce peace, her skepticism of Jeffrey Epstein, and her focus on women's empowerment through Pivotal.

Melinda French Gates has entered a new phase of life, and it is beautiful, she says. Five years after her painful, public divorce from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates , and two years since stepping down from the Gates Foundation to focus full attention on Pivotal, the philanthropic organization she founded in 2015 to promote women's empowerment , she has found a sense of peace.

Her three children have left home, she goes by Nonna to her two granddaughters, and as an empty nester she enjoys having time on her hands. She visits her local independent bookshop, chats with staff about what to read next, and often texts a friend for a walk after work, exploring new neighborhoods of Seattle with decaf coffee in hand.

She no longer runs daily but insists on a morning stroll to admire the natural beauty of her adoptive home town, Lake Washington glittering in late-spring light. This morning, she saw a blue heron, she says, sounding almost boastful. These are modest hobbies for a woman with an estimated net worth of $30bn.

When asked about this, she explains a quote: sometimes we go out in the world for discovery, but sometimes you just need to keep walking the path near you, walk it over and over, and you'll start to see things. After years of frenetic international travel with the Gates Foundation, she is choosing the latter.

Her newfound free time is relative, given that Pivotal, where she works full-time, is one of the largest private foundations in the US, having pledged $2bn towards projects supporting women and their families, and received $12.5bn from Bill Gates in 2024 as part of their settlement agreement. We meet at Pivotal's stylish, lakeside offices, all natural wood finishes and large windows overlooking the water. French Gates is 61, extremely polished, with sleek brunette waves and a golden tan.

She calls Bill smart as hell, but notes she is smarter. She is warm and personable, yet as we discuss the rollback of women's rights in the US, billionaires behaving badly, and her ex-husband's involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it's clear she has a core of steel. French Gates has said many things contributed to her decision to divorce Bill in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, including that.

They included messages drafted by Epstein alleging Bill Gates had contracted an STI after extramarital sex with Russian girls and was planning to surreptitiously give French Gates antibiotics. Gates denies these claims, telling Australian channel 9News that Jeffrey wrote an email to himself, never sent, and the email is false - he was trying to attack me in some way. Gates also addressed staff at a Gates Foundation town hall, saying he saw and did nothing illicit.

Gates noted of his ex-wife: To give her credit, she was always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing. Soon after the files were released, French Gates said she was happy to be away from all the muck and that the men involved, including her ex-husband, had to answer for their actions. Why did she decide to speak out then? Well, I had not been silent.

I had been asked before what I thought of Epstein, and I had spoken my truth about what I had experienced. He was an abhorrent human being, a horrid man, and in these situations - this is a hard topic for me - my heart goes out to the young girls. I just spoke the truth, which is they deserve some peace, and they deserve some justice.

Does she feel frustrated that while many women, including Epstein's victims, have shown great courage, Epstein's male associates are choosing to stay silent? What I know is that bad things happen in darkness. We need to have more transparency, she replies. French Gates understands better than most the secretive, ultra-rich world Epstein moved in.

She wonders why he got away with his crimes for so long. The justice system didn't do its job. Full stop. This could have been stopped.

So again, we are having a reckoning in society. If we don't want children to be harmed, the justice system has to work. French Gates' philanthropy is now focused on women's health and empowerment. She believes that investing in women is key to solving many global challenges.

With Pivotal, she aims to shift power and resources to organizations led by women and girls. She sees the fight for gender equality as urgent, especially in light of recent rollbacks in the US. Her own journey from marriage to divorce to independence has shaped her perspective. She acknowledges the privilege and also the pain of public scrutiny.

Yet she remains optimistic. The beauty of being able to explore new paths, to walk the same neighborhood and see new things, to have time for simple pleasures - these are the freedoms she cherishes. She hopes her work and her story can inspire others to find their own resilience and purpose. As she looks to the future, she plans to continue speaking out on issues that matter, using her voice and resources to amplify those who are often unheard.

Her message is clear: transparency, justice, and the empowerment of women are non-negotiable. And while the road ahead may be long, she is committed to walking it, one step at a time





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