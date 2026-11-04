Menopause Intensifies Eating Disorders in Women Over 50

New analysis reveals perimenopause and menopause exacerbate body image issues for older women, with 16% of sufferers aged 50 and older.

A new analysis indicates that key life transitions, specifically perimenopause and menopause, significantly intensify body image concerns for older women. This finding is underscored by the experience of Sue Cody, who sought treatment for an eating disorder in her fifties. Despite losing a significant amount of weight, Ms Cody reported a constant struggle to have her symptoms taken seriously and secure the necessary medical and psychological help.

Menopause Impacts on Mental Health

The joint analysis from Women's Mental Health Australia and the national eating disorder charity Butterfly Foundation highlights how biological and social shifts during middle age compound existing vulnerabilities. Ms Cody lived with bulimia until her late twenties, when the birth of her daughter shifted her focus toward motherhood. She noted that the disorder did not disappear but instead reared its head during periods of heightened stress. However, during perimenopause, her body underwent substantial changes, causing her self-esteem to plummet while her only child moved out of the family home.

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Statistical Data on Age Groups

While the most common age group for eating disorders is between fifteen and nineteen years, experts emphasize that older women remain highly vulnerable. Data shows that 42 per cent of women living with an eating disorder are aged thirty-five and older, and 16 per cent are aged fifty and older. Mel Wilton, head of communications and engagement at the Butterfly Foundation, explained that middle-aged women face a convergence of challenges. These include menopause-related biological changes, shifts in relationships, and increased caring responsibilities for aging parents or grown children.

Social Media and Weight Loss Drugs

Social media plays a significant role in shaping negative body perceptions, with content recently pivoting from body positivity to idolizing skinny bodies. Karen Spielman, a Sydney-based GP and research associate at the InsideOut Institute for Eating Disorders, attributed this shift partly to the rise in popularity of GLP-1 receptor agonists. These injectable drugs, sold under brands such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, have sparked concerns about their impact on individuals with eating disorders. Dr. Spielman noted that advertising these medications creates a perfect storm for vulnerable individuals.

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Healthcare System Gaps

Experts are calling for greater awareness and support within the healthcare system for older women experiencing body image concerns. Katrina Locandro, chief operating officer of Women's Mental Health Australia, stated that the current figures on eating disorders in older women are likely an underestimation. She urged all healthcare clinicians, not just general practitioners, to proactively ask patients about their mental health rather than relying on self-reporting. This approach is critical because many women experience shame regarding eating disorders later in life, making them less likely to seek help without direct inquiry.

Personal Stories and Support Networks

After struggling to find adequate local support, Ms Cody turned to online resources and connected with others of a similar age living with eating disorders. This community provided a vital outlet for sharing experiences and coping strategies. Ms Cody emphasized that her goal was not to focus on her weight but to embrace life fully. She stated that she does not want to look back on her life remembering how much she weighed, but rather how much she lived. The analysis concludes that body image issues do not have an expiry date and must be recognized as a women's health issue across the entire lifespan.