Mental Health, Media, and Politics: A Roundup of Australian Concerns and Observations

This collection of letters to the editor addresses persistent flaws in mental health care, the revival of classic Australian children's programming, a comparison of Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard, inclusive school design, the reality of the mining tax, and the collapse of a music enterprise.

Mental health services in Australia face ongoing systemic challenges despite recent advocacy efforts. A retired doctor recounts a case where a patient in a mental health facility experienced four different psychiatrists and four registrars over two years, highlighting the critical issue of continuity of care .

Many doctors depart without notifying patients, undermining treatment stability. While some patients benefit from the existing system, many others do not, and the shortage of mental health workers endangers both staff and patients. These problems predate the recent strike by public hospital psychiatrists.

Moreover, medical progress in treating psychoses, such as schizophrenia, remains stagnant. No significant advances in medications have occurred for decades. Both anxiety and depression commonly accompany schizophrenia and require integrated treatment. Full remission is achieved by only 13.5 percent of people, and about 22 percent never respond to treatment even at first contact.

Consequently, tragedies may be unavoidable regardless of best efforts. In a different arena, there is a wealth of classic Australian children's television shows that can be rebroadcast to new generations, reducing reliance on American imports while advocating for new locally produced content.

Meanwhile, political commentary contrasts Pauline Hanson and Julia Gillard. Hanson is portrayed as maintaining prejudices against Muslims, Indigenous Australians, and welfare recipients, and is described as divisive and influenced by figures like Gina Rinehart and Donald Trump, potentially filling a vacuum left by the Coalition's decline. Gillard, in contrast, is noted for working for all Australians.

In education, a former supervisor of girls at a public comprehensive school highlights successful council initiatives for inclusive seating and non‑competitive zones, emphasizing the need for direct conversation over screen time and suggesting similar benefits for young men. Regarding the mining tax, it is clarified that revenue fell short because the tax was based on profits, which were low during the global financial crisis, not because of poor policy intent.

Finally, the music venture Stormer Music, launched on a vessel named Aquarius, has apparently failed, with creditors pursuing the brothers behind the one‑hit wonder





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Mental Health Schizophrenia Continuity Of Care Children's Television Australian Content Pauline Hanson Julia Gillard Inclusive Schools Mining Tax Stormer Music

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