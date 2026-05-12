Mercedes-Benz returns to heritage nameplates by moving the GLB Electric away from 'EQ' branding

The German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, is shifting towards heritage nameplates instead of prioritizing EV-specific branding. The second-generation GLB mid-size SUV was one of the models that were going to be sold under the 'EQ' sub-group. However, it has now been rebranded as the GLB Electric, taking a simple and familiar name.

It seems car manufacturers are keen to move away from the new-fangled, EV-specific branding policies they were all rushing towards in the middle of last decade, and instead they're now returning to heritage nameplates in something of a hurry.

Mercedes-Benz is rowing back from the so-called ‘EQ’ sub-group of models it was initially determined to set up. As a result, vehicles like this one – the second-generation GLB mid-size SUV – aren’t sold with two different badges depending on their propulsion. So the zero-emissions GLB is no longer known as the EQB but now goes under the simpler moniker of GLB Electric





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Mercedes-Benz EQ GLB Electric Electric Vehicle Seven-Seat Footprint On The Road

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