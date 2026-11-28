George Russell claims pole at the Qatar Grand Prix, locking out Mercedes on the front row alongside Kimi Antonelli. Oscar Piastri starts fourth behind teammate Lando Norris in a strong result for McLaren.

George Russell secured pole position for Monday's Qatar Grand Prix, leading a dominant Mercedes performance in qualifying. The British driver finished ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli by a narrow margin of 0.128 seconds, marking a significant result for the Silver Arrows team. This achievement creates a front-row lockout for Mercedes, a scenario not witnessed since the Canadian Grand Prix in May. The intense competition at the front sets a dramatic stage for the Formula One event scheduled for November 30.

Mercedes Dominates Front Row

George Russell claimed the top spot on the grid with a lap time of 1:12.695 during his first run in Q3. This performance proved more than sufficient to secure pole position, as teammate Kimi Antonelli could not match the speed in the subsequent session. The result represents a major triumph for the Mercedes engineering team, highlighting the superior pace of their car during the weekend sessions. Russell described the vehicle as absolutely brilliant throughout the event, although he noted he was consistently slightly behind Antonelli in all practice sessions.

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Piastri and Norris Lead McLaren Charge

Oscar Piastri qualified fourth fastest for the Qatar Grand Prix, starting alongside teammate Lando Norris on the second row. This result marks Piastri's best qualifying performance since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September. It is also the first time in the last seven races that Piastri has managed to secure a top-four grid position. Lando Norris completed the top three qualifiers, finishing third quickest behind the two Mercedes drivers. The strong showing for McLaren positions both Australian and British drivers well for the main event.

Antonelli Expresses Qualifying Frustration

Kimi Antonelli, the youngest-ever Formula One world champion at age 20, voiced dissatisfaction with team strategy at the conclusion of qualifying. The Italian driver was sent out for the final run ahead of George Russell, a decision he reportedly found unfavorable. During post-session interviews, the reigning champion stated that he preferred to start at the back of the queue for the final attempt rather than leading the field. He explicitly mentioned that the team needed to review this tactical choice, emphasizing his desire to have had the lead at the rear instead.

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Championship Implications and Race Outlook

The qualifying results have added a new dimension to the final two races of the championship season. George Russell currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings, trailing Lewis Hamilton, who is in third place, by just three points. Max Verstappen occupies second place, holding a 40-point lead over the Mercedes driver. With his world championship aspirations having faded earlier in the year, Russell is focused on ending the season with a strong performance. The competition for podium positions and points will be fierce as the teams head into the race.

Live Coverage Schedule for Qatar GP

ABC Sport will provide comprehensive live coverage of the Formula One action. A dedicated live blog will be available starting at 1am AEDT on Monday, November 30. Fans can follow the race developments, qualifying analysis, and strategic updates through this digital platform. The coverage aims to keep audiences informed with real-time data and expert commentary as the event unfolds.