Mercedes claims the F1 Constructors Championship in Brazil as George Russell and Kimi Antonelli secure fourth and fifth places, ending a multi-year title drought for the team.

Kimi Antonelli, the new world champion, has publicly honored the two thousand five hundred personnel at his Mercedes team after they secured the Formula 1 constructors' title in São Paulo. The Italian driver described the entire organization as an amazing group of people who deserve the recognition for their hard work throughout the season.

Mercedes Claims Constructors Title After Brazil GP

Mercedes secured their first constructors' title since 2021 and their first drivers' and constructors' double since 2020 after the final races in Brazil. Although Lando Norris won the race, it was Kimi Antonelli finishing in fifth place and his teammate George Russell finishing in fourth that provided the necessary points to seal the championship for the silver arrows. The result ended a long period of dominance by other teams and marked a significant turning point for the manufacturer.

Also read Norris wins Sao Paulo GP as Mercedes seals constructors title

The achievement was not just limited to the drivers on the track. The team's success was a collective effort involving the factory in Brackley and their engine manufacturing base in Brixworth. Antonelli, who is in only his second season in Formula 1, emphasized that the titles were won by the entire organization rather than just the drivers.

Antonelli Credits Factory and Engine Teams

Kimi Antonelli stated that all the people at the track, as well as those back at the factory in Brackley and Brixworth, deserve the championship. The young driver highlighted that the entire staff has done an incredible year of work. He noted that this group of people pushes every day to do their best and gives the drivers the best opportunity to fight for wins and championships.

Advertisement

Antonelli praised the team for doing an incredible job this year, which is why they deserve the championship title. The driver emphasized that the support from the factory and engine departments was crucial to their success. This acknowledgment underscores the importance of the entire engineering and operational staff in achieving such a high level of performance in a competitive sport.

McLaren's Norris Wants Consistency for Next Season

Lando Norris, who was the defending world champion this season, expressed satisfaction with his victory. The win marks McLaren's first since the Dutch Grand Prix in August and is only their third victory of the year where Mercedes has been competitive. Despite the personal success, the British driver was insistent that his team is not yet at the level they need to be for the future.

Norris stated that he hopes the result indicates that his team is on course to be more competitive next season. The driver emphasized that he wants to win very badly and desires a car that can fight for world championships throughout an entire season. He acknowledged that while they had certain moments with a car that could fight for wins, it is not good enough to sustain a championship challenge.

Need for Year-Long Consistency Moving Forward

McLaren driver Lando Norris pointed out that the team needs a consistent car to deliver week after week. He noted that they did it today and in a few other races this season, but they need to improve their reliability and performance over a full season. The driver explained that this consistency is something the team is still working on as they prepare for the upcoming campaigns.

Advertisement

The contrast between Mercedes' consistency and McLaren's sporadic victories highlights the current state of the grid. While Norris celebrated his win, the focus for his team is clearly on developing a more reliable package. Meanwhile, Mercedes can look forward to their first constructors' championship in several years, a testament to the steady improvement of their vehicle and team operations.