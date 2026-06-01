Mercedes withdraws from Alpine stake sale; Stella denies Ferrari move

A report on the collapse of Mercedes' bid to buy a 24% stake in Alpine due to high valuation, and McLaren principal Andrea Stella's reaffirmation of commitment to his team amid rumors of a move to Ferrari.

The Monaco Grand Prix is on a new date this year, but the shift backwards into June has brought with it a new importance. Now the first race of an uninterrupted European leg of the campaign, this is where Formula 1 really gets underway both on and off the track.

It is in the lead-up to the race that what could be one of the biggest deals for a team stake has gone up in smoke, at least for now, and at least for one frontrunning bidder. Fox Sports, available on Kayo Sports, is the only place to watch every practice, qualifying session and race in the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship LIVE in 4K. But could the big-spending atmosphere of Monte Carlo propel Christian Horner, who won the famous race seven times as a team principal, back into Formula 1?

Mercedes has withdrawn from the race to buy a share in the Alpine team because it believes the asking price is too steep. According to the BBC, American investment vehicle Otro Capital, which owns the 24 per cent stake up for sale, is asking for US$720 million, or A$1 billion, for its slice in the Renault-owned team. Mercedes, however, believes the price was above market value, and talks between the two businesses collapsed late last week.

The price would have valued the Alpine team, which finished last in the 2025 constructors championship, at $4.17 billion. Otro bought its 24 per cent share for €200 million, or A$326.5 million, in 2023, which valued the team at around $1.36 billion at the time.

Sources had previously reported that the title-leading F1 team, jointly owned by Mercedes Group, team boss Toto Wolff and British chemicals company Ineos, was the frontrunner to acquire the stake, and the BBC has added that Mercedes had an in-principle agreement with Renault to buy the shares. But the British broadcaster reports that Mercedes considers its rival team to be worth no more than $3.3 billion because it does not turn a profit and has no recent history of success.

As a comparison, deals for shares in the Mercedes team had it valued at an eye-popping $9.27 billion late last year, while a change in ownership at McLaren at around the same time, before it won either title last season, saw the team valued at $6.5 billion. Mercedes’s withdrawal would appear to boost Christian Horner’s hopes of buying the stake, with the former Red Bull Racing boss having targeted Otro’s share as his route back into the sport.

But the BBC has further reported that Renault has canned talks about a sale for now. Though the French car company’s majority stake is not up for sale, Renault can veto the sale of Otro’s shares until September, though the consortium can agree to its own deal after that. Horner is also believed to be in talks with Chinese auto giant BYD about a possible 12th entry, further meetings about which will take place around this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Alpine team announced Gucci as its new title sponsor from 2027 last week in a deal reportedly worth around A$209 million. McLaren principal Andrea Stella says he is fully committed to McLaren despite Red Bull Racing pushing speculation he is lining up a move to Ferrari. Rumours that Stella could return to Maranello began with news in April that McLaren had lured Gianpiero Lambiase from Red Bull Racing as its new head of racing from 2028 at the latest.

Lambiase is best known as Max Verstappen’s race engineer, though he also holds the more senior position of head of racing at Milton Keynes. The Dutch media, where the story first broke, reported that McLaren had hired Lambiase after Stella signed a precontract to join Ferrari at a later date. Several media skirmishes led to clear-the-air talks at the Miami Grand Prix, after which both teams apparently considered the matter dealt with.

But Red Bull Racing’s Laurent Mekies has put the story back on the agenda. Sitting next to Stella in a press conference in Canada, the Frenchman said he was merely repeating what he had been told, suggesting it had come from Lambiase himself.

“It is certainly my understanding that GP is going to McLaren to become a team principal,” he said. “That is what I told you at the time. Don’t ask me if it is going to happen; the timing of it is none of my business. I can just tell you the content of our conversations.

” Stella, however, reiterated his denial that he was considering leaving the team he led to consecutive constructors titles in 2024 and 2025.

“I am definitely fully committed to McLaren,” he said. “One of the things that makes me more proud of my experience as a team principal is that we managed to fill the cabinet at with trophies, and this meant that we needed to create another area of the cabinet, a new one. For me the mission is very clear: we need to fill that new area of the cabinet for the years to come at McLaren. And GP?

It is very simple. ” The speculation continues to swirl around the paddock, with multiple storylines converging at the Monaco Grand Prix. The future of Alpine’s ownership, Christian Horner’s potential return, and Andrea Stella’s commitment to McLaren are all key narratives that will shape the 2026 season. As the European leg begins, the drama off the track is proving just as intense as the action on it.

Fans and analysts alike await further developments, knowing that every race weekend brings new twists in the high-stakes world of Formula 1





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