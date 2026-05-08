Mercenaries Convicted in Assassination of Haitian President Moise

A group of men, including a former FBI informant and a Venezuelan-American security firm owner, have been convicted of conspiring to kill and kidnap a person outside the US resulting in death. The assassination of Haitian President Moise in 2021 left a political vacuum and emboldened powerful gangs.

in 2021 by hiring mercenaries to assassinate him at his Port-au-Prince home, court records show. Prosecutors argued during the nine-week trial in a Miami federal court that the men assembled two dozen former Colombian soldiers and supplied them with money, guns, ammunition and tactical vests in a conspiracy to kill.

The 53-year-old president was shot dead in July 2021 at his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince, a killing that left a gaping political vacuum in the Caribbean nation and emboldened powerful gangs. Standing trial were Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, 53, a former FBI informant, Colombian national and permanent US resident; Antonio Intriago, 62, a Venezuelan-American owner of a security firm; James Solages, 40, a Haitian-American handyman; and Walter Veintemilla, 57, an Ecuadorian American.

They were convicted of multiple counts of conspiracy to kill and kidnap a person outside the US resulting in death – and of providing material support or resources to carry out a violation resulting in death. A fifth defendant, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor – who court papers say wanted to be named president after Moise was killed – will be tried later due to health issues.

The killing has prompted multiple investigations and indictments in Haiti and the United States while giving rise to competing theories over who ordered the assassination and why.men said the government used unreliable evidence from Haiti, the Miami Herald reported. They argued their clients only intended to serve an arrest warrant on the president because he had overstayed his term.

The defendants also claimed that by the time the Colombians arrived to arrest him, Moise had already been killed by his own security forces and officials in his government.

“This is a Haitian plot and it is a Haitian conspiracy,” defense attorney Emmanuel Perez said, arguing that the men were being used as scapegoats in a flawed FBI investigation, the Miami Heral





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