Met Police Launch Investigation Into David Walliams Over Serious Sexual Offence Allegations

London's Metropolitan Police have opened an investigation into David Walliams after receiving several allegations of non-recent serious sexual offences, which the comedian denies. The probe follows a joint Guardian and ITV investigation accusing him of grooming and assaulting teenage girls.

London's Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into children's author and comedian David Walliams after he was accused of grooming and preying on teenage girls earlier this week.

The force said it had received several allegations of serious sexual offences involving the entertainer. In a statement released on Friday afternoon, local time, the Met described the claims as non-recent and said they were separate to those that appeared in media reports earlier this week. Detectives are reviewing those published reports as part of the probe. The investigation is being led by Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney.

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Police Appeal For Victims To Come Forward

He issued a direct appeal for victims to contact police regardless of when any alleged incidents took place. We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened, he said. We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.

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Earlier this week, UK newspaper The Guardian and broadcaster ITV published a joint investigation in which Walliams was accused of grooming and sexually assaulting young girls. The reports described claims that he used his celebrity status and professional power to target young women and teenagers. The allegations became public after a court rejected Walliams' legal attempt to prevent their publication. A judge refused an injunction he had sought, allowing the Guardian and ITV News to report the claims.

Walliams, 51, denies the allegations. The Met said it was reviewing the media reports to establish whether there is any evidence of offences. Police confirmed they had received multiple reports of non-recent serious sexual offences involving a man now in his fifties. Walliams has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with the accusations.

Urgent Call For Victims To Contact Authorities

The Metropolitan Police has issued an urgent call for anyone who believes they were a victim of sexual offence to contact authorities. Officers emphasized that they are willing to accept reports regardless of when the alleged incidents occurred. Police acknowledged that reporting such allegations can be daunting but assured the public that specialist officers are available to provide support, answer questions, and guide victims through the investigative process.

Individuals with information regarding these allegations are asked to contact police immediately using specific reference codes. The Metropolitan Police has provided a dedicated reference number 4900/10NOV26 for this investigation. The public can report details by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting this reference. Alternatively, those wishing to speak directly with the Complex Sexual Offences Unit may contact them using the landline number 0207 175 273.

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This direct line connects callers to specialized detectives equipped to handle sensitive and complex sexual crime inquiries with the appropriate level of care and procedural rigor. The investigation remains active and ongoing.