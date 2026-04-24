Meta and Microsoft Embrace AI, Announce Layoffs and Major Investments

Both Meta and Microsoft are restructuring their companies with layoffs while simultaneously investing billions in Artificial Intelligence, signaling a major industry shift towards AI-driven operations and efficiency.

Meta and Microsoft are both undertaking significant workforce reduction s and simultaneously making substantial investments in Artificial Intelligence , signaling a major shift in their operational strategies.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is implementing a new round of layoffs as part of a broader effort to enhance efficiency and fund its aggressive expansion into AI. According to an internal memo from Meta’s chief people officer, Janelle Gale, these cuts are a difficult but necessary step to balance ongoing investments in AI and maintain financial stability.

The memo acknowledges the contributions of departing employees and details a severance package for US-based workers, including 16 weeks of base pay plus an additional two weeks for every year of service. This move follows a pattern of cost-cutting measures at Meta, driven by a desire to streamline operations and prioritize resources towards emerging technologies. The driving force behind these changes is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of a future where AI fundamentally reshapes the company’s operations.

Zuckerberg has publicly stated his belief that 2026 will be a pivotal year for AI, dramatically altering the way work is done. He has observed that AI is already enabling smaller teams to achieve the same output as larger ones, suggesting a potential for significant workforce optimization. Meta’s commitment to AI is demonstrated through multi-billion dollar deals with AI partners and substantial investments in data centers, all aimed at building a robust AI infrastructure.

This strategic pivot reflects a broader industry trend, as companies increasingly recognize the transformative potential of AI and seek to leverage it for competitive advantage. The layoffs, while painful for those affected, are presented as a necessary consequence of this technological evolution, allowing Meta to reallocate resources and focus on innovation. The company is clearly betting on AI as the key to future growth and success, and is willing to make difficult decisions to position itself for the coming changes.

Microsoft is following a similar path, announcing plans to reduce its workforce through voluntary redundancies, impacting approximately seven percent of its employees in the US. Simultaneously, Microsoft is making a massive investment of $25 billion in Australia by 2029 to bolster its AI capabilities. This investment will focus on expanding AI and cloud capacity, strengthening cybersecurity, and improving access to digital skills across the country.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized Australia’s potential to benefit from AI-driven economic growth and societal improvements, highlighting the strategic importance of the Australian market. The parallel actions of both Meta and Microsoft – workforce reductions coupled with significant AI investments – underscore a fundamental shift in the tech industry. Companies are actively seeking to automate tasks, improve efficiency, and unlock new opportunities through AI, even if it means restructuring their organizations and reducing their reliance on human labor.

This trend is likely to continue as AI technology matures and becomes more integrated into various aspects of business operations. The future of work in the tech sector appears to be increasingly defined by AI, with companies prioritizing innovation and efficiency over traditional workforce models





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meta Microsoft AI Artificial Intelligence Layoffs Workforce Reduction Investment Technology Zuckerberg Nadella

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Microsoft to Invest $25 Billion in Australian Digital Infrastructure, Boosting AI and CybersecurityMicrosoft will invest $25 billion in Australia’s digital infrastructure, including AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity enhancements. The agreement includes a commitment to align future operations with Australia’s national interests.

Read more »

LinkedIn wins news bargaining reprieve as Microsoft boss lands in SydneySatya Nadella arrives in Australia this week as Treasury finalises a news bargaining scheme that is expected to leave his company untouched.

Read more »

Australian families embrace intergenerational living as housing crisis deepens7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Meta and Microsoft Announce Layoffs and Buyouts Amid AI InvestmentMeta is laying off 8000 employees, roughly 10% of its workforce, while Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to 8750 US employees, about 7% of its US staff. Both companies cite a need for efficiency and increased investment in artificial intelligence as driving factors.

Read more »

The AI effect: Meta slashes 8000 jobs, Microsoft set for redundanciesMeta is laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce, the company said as it continues to ramp up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and highly paid AI-expert hires.

Read more »

The AI effect: Meta slashes 8000 jobs, Microsoft set for redundanciesMeta is laying off about 10 per cent of its workforce, the company said as it continues to ramp up spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure and highly paid AI-expert hires.

Read more »